Jimeoin lands a king salmon in the Rocky CBD

LAST weekend the king salmon didn't let anyone down as they turned up in quantity.

Craig Robertson from Reel Fishing CQ charters had the privilege of taking Jimeoin fishing Last Friday.

Along with John and Peta Haenke from Guided Fishing Down Under and myself. Wow. It was a seriously good day and I hardly even fished. Craig put Jimeoin onto threadies around the metre mark plus a few big fish he landed himself.

I saw how Craig and John run their boats and how they work with clients in the process promoting Rockhampton and The Fitzroy River in a great light for future tourism. John also films professionally and has shot shows for Steve Starling and ET to name a couple as well as filming a whole heap of fishing shows for SBS.

Craig Robertson from Reel Fishing CQ with a cracker threadfin from the Fitzroy. Contributed

The naysayers who are whingeing about how slowly things are changing for the better need to pull their heads in and take another look.

There are more people coming all the time and it is winter, when things slow down, apparently. Successful tag and release competitions like the Frenchville Barra Bash, the Women That Fish comp and the Barra Bounty are helping put us on the map.

We should be supporting the charters, the comps and all associated industries because there will be a time when they are helping support the region.

There are plenty of mackerel, coral trout, parrot, largemouth nannies, red emperor, king salmon, barra, blue salmon, whiting, flathead and bream enough for the inshore, estuary and offshore guys as long as the weather holds.

SWEET BARRA: Steve Starling on Guided Fishing Downunder caught this sweet barra in the town reaches of the river. Contributed

Last week we lost one of the true supporters of local fishing in Central Queensland. Patrick Maloney passed away after a long illness.

He will be sadly missed by many of the area's anglers and boaters, who he has helped with advice or going that bit further to get them back on the water. He was a mentor to a lot of us, RIP Pat. His funeral will be tomorrow.

We still need heaps of emails in support of additional boat launching facilities away from Rosslyn Bay Harbour, sent to the council and all the levels of government. We keep getting a raw deal and the only way to get the situation improved is to keep pushing and prodding them. If we get enough momentum they will have no choice but to listen and react.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, The Secret Spot, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw. In the next couple of weeks we will have a double draw of two $50 vouchers with all photos submitted in the last year going into the hat.