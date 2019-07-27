Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jimmy Barnes with his dog Oliver in an image posted to Twitter and Instagram.
Jimmy Barnes with his dog Oliver in an image posted to Twitter and Instagram. "On the swing shift last night watching over my buddy Oliver going through the wars, he’s watched over me many a night." Picture: Twitter
Pets & Animals

Jimmy Barnes breaks pet owners’ hearts with moving photo

27th Jul 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Working Class Man Jimmy Barnes has won Australia's heart once again with a photo every pet owner can relate to.

Barnes shared a photo on Instagram yesterday, pictured with his Schnauzer Oliver, who was snoozing with a bandaged leg on a bed next to the singer.

"On the swing shift last night watching over my buddy Oliver going through the wars, he's watched over me many a night," Barnes wrote.

 

Devoted dog dad Jimmy Barnes pictured with his Oliver and Snoop Dog. Picture: Instagram
Devoted dog dad Jimmy Barnes pictured with his Oliver and Snoop Dog. Picture: Instagram

 

Australian musician Jimmy Barnes pictured with his dogs Oliver and Snoop Dog. Picture: Instagram
Australian musician Jimmy Barnes pictured with his dogs Oliver and Snoop Dog. Picture: Instagram

The Cold Chisel frontman is a devoted dog parent, with his schnauzers featuring regularly in his social media posts. Last year, his schnauzer SnoopDog passed away, and Barnes shared an emotional farewell on Twitter.

"It's hard to say Goodbye to a best friend. I'll hold you until you slip away, we'll be together under the piano with all of us around you SnoopDog."

Twitter and Instagram is filled with comments supporting the singer, with users sharing images of their own dogs who have passed on. Others have simply said thanks for keeping things real.

 

We wish Oliver and his family all the best.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jimmy barnes pets

Top Stories

    Significant cost blow out to South Rockhampton flood levee

    premium_icon Significant cost blow out to South Rockhampton flood levee

    Council News RRC calls on other levels of government to help salvage project.

    Sad discovery in the search for missing Kawana man

    premium_icon Sad discovery in the search for missing Kawana man

    News The 40-year-old was last seen in a Rockhampton suburb

    Tropical festival-goers flock to CQ for fine music and fun

    premium_icon Tropical festival-goers flock to CQ for fine music and fun

    Trend setting The fast growing local festival kicks off at 10am this morning.

    Efforts to develop a caving club in Central Queensland

    premium_icon Efforts to develop a caving club in Central Queensland

    Environment The adventure and science of caves lives on in another generation.