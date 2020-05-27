Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Jimmy Fallon blasted over blackface skit

27th May 2020 5:30 AM

 

An unearthed Saturday Night Live clip of Jimmy Fallon performing a skit in blackface has triggered calls for the host to be "cancelled" on Twitter.

The clip from 2000 shows the The Tonight Show host impersonating comedian Chris Rock.

It resurfaced on Twitter on Tuesday, with the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty quickly gaining traction.

RELATED: Stars fooled by savage talk show prank

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon flounders as Golden Globes jokes and impressions fall flat

While a number of users jumped on the hashtag to express their disappointment over the "racist" move, others were dismayed by the internet's unhealthy obsession with cancelling celebrities in isolation.

The clip was uploaded with the caption "NBC fired Megyn Kelly for mentioning blackface. Jimmy Fallon performed on NBC in blackface," in reference to the US Morning Show anchor claiming that blackface was acceptable in the context of Halloween costumes in 2018.

Kelly had said blackface was "OK when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character."

The backlash was swift, and while she apologised during her next appearance, she was dropped from the show shortly after.

 

Many expressed confusion over the fresh wave of criticism, given the clip is 20 years old and has been circulated and debated many times before, while others pointed out that a number of comedians have performed in blackface on SNL and should be copping the same criticism.

Fallon has actually performed his Chris Rock impersonation a second time since 2000, at the 2017 Golden Globes (sans face paint).

The TV personality rolled out a drunken impression of Chris Rock telling a joke about The People Vs. OJ Simpson, with the camera cutting to awkward reactions from the crowd.

It didn't go over very well with the audience then either, and after his "flat" hosting effort that year, he wasn't invited back.

 

 

Originally published as Jimmy Fallon blasted over blackface skit

More Stories

Show More
comedy editors picks jimmy fallon racism twitter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queen St home latest to top million dollar mark

        premium_icon Queen St home latest to top million dollar mark

        News “We’ve heard people predict the market will drop by 30 per cent which has been proved wrong by the volume of interest in the Queen St property and others like it.”

        YOU DECIDE: Who has CQ’s best burgers?

        premium_icon YOU DECIDE: Who has CQ’s best burgers?

        News VOTE NOW: It’s time for you to narrow it down to a top 10.

        Rockhampton River Festival in June in jeopardy

        premium_icon Rockhampton River Festival in June in jeopardy

        News Council are reviewing the future of the event

        Better road crossings, safety at Rocky schools

        premium_icon Better road crossings, safety at Rocky schools

        Council News Council will submit the projects to the School Transport Infrastructure Program.