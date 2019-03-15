Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pinot gris, Hilltops, 2018
Pinot gris, Hilltops, 2018
Food & Entertainment

Jimmy Watson Trophy winner releases his new range

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
15th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

As winemaker for Eden Road Wines for nearly a decade in Canberra, Nick Spencer made a name for himself by winning the prestigious Jimmy Watson Trophy at the Royal Melbourne Wine Show in 2009 and shining a light on less known grape growing regions such as the Hilltops, Gundagai and Tumbarumba. Fast forward a few years and Nick has launched his eponymous label.

PINOT GRIS, HILLTOPS, 2018

Attractive, fragrant varietal pear juice and skin, hints of peppery spice and minerally wet stone. The palate lighter than the alcohol level suggests at the front. Balanced, holding fine grip then a bittersweet twist before a juicy, crunchy finish. Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 13%

Rose, Gundagai, 2018
Rose, Gundagai, 2018 CSP Creative

ROSÉ, GUNDAGAI, 2018

Pinot noir. Raspberry and strawberry aromas with Danish pastry, hints of musk stick and a squeeze of pink grapefruit. Full palate weight, full of spice and finishing dry. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 13.5%

Red Blend, Gundagai, 2018
Red Blend, Gundagai, 2018

RED BLEND, GUNDAGAI, 2018

A blend of shiraz, cabernet, touriga and tempranillo. Nick's take on Aussie claret. Chocolatey plums with dark, herby spice, cloves, black pepper. Smooth palate with medium-bodied push. Tannins are fine. Expectant of a monster yet it remains even tempered. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $35 Alc: 14%

gundagai hilltops jimmy watson trophy nick spencer regan drew tumbarumba wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Doggy acupuncture: vet care with a difference

    premium_icon Doggy acupuncture: vet care with a difference

    News This traditional Chinese treatment isn't just for humans any more, with this CQ vet bringing in a whole range of holistic treatments for our four-legged friends

    Why these Rocky students are striking for climate action

    premium_icon Why these Rocky students are striking for climate action

    Environment 'If we don't take action now, we will suffer consequences'

    What's forcing so many small CQ businesses to close?

    premium_icon What's forcing so many small CQ businesses to close?

    Business How 'a little pain and embarrassment is better than bankruptcy'

    Witness saw ute driven dangerously after hammer attack

    premium_icon Witness saw ute driven dangerously after hammer attack

    Crime It over took the witness twice on the Capricorn Highway