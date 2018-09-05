JJ Richards lawyer points to another company in $1m lawsuit

ACCIDENT VICTIM: Capella's Glenn Garside was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A BARRISTER defending a national waste truck company in a million-dollar lawsuit has pointed the finger at another company operating in the same area as being the responsible party.

Barrister Richard Morton is representing JJ Richards' drivers and insurance company in the trial, held in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton.

The court heard yesterday that Mr Morton claims the truck carrying a mysterious object that fell off the back and struck Glenn Stuart Garside, 35, while he was riding his BMW motorcycle on the Gregory Highway was not a JJ Richards truck.

Mr Morton claims it was a SUEZ truck - another waste management company operating in Central Queensland - and whose trucks are also green like JJ Richards trucks.

His claims came after Mr Garside gave evidence on Thursday that before the object fell off the back of the truck, the truck, along with an Emerald Coaches bus followed by Mr Garside, all went around a bend in the highway.

The accident occurred about 16km north of Emerald on the Gregory Highway on November 25, 2014.

The object was described as a "concrete-coloured” item "about the size of half a house brick”.

Mr Garside, a Central Queensland business owner and boilermaker, is seeking $1 million in damages after having to close his business and now requires a knee replacement.

Mr Garside's mother Heather took the stand yesterday and told the court her son "eventually decided to close (his boilermaker business) down” due to restricted ability using his leg after the accident.

She said Glenn was then incorporated into the family cattle and grain farming business.

"He's not agile on his feet... can't jump up on rails... can't work the branding cradle,” Mrs Garside said. "He can't run at all.” The trial continues.