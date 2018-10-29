JM Kelly collapse: first creditor meeting gets underway

10.30AM: MICHAEL Hinds was given the best news of his life the day he also found out he'd lost his job.

When the JM Kelly Group went into administration on Wednesday, October 17, Mr Hinds was one of the more than 230 employees who were laid off.

It was the same day his partner Carly told him she was pregnant with their first child.

Mr Hinds was among roughly 70 people who attended the first creditors meeting, now underway at the Leichhardt Hotel, following the company's collapse.

Luckily, Mr Hinds has since found part time work but said it was stressful to no longer have the certainty of full time employment.

"If you're a hard enough worker, then you do get calls,” he said.

"But it happens with businesses and there's no hatred towards JMK.

"They had to do what they had to do. I was still proud to be an employee for them.

"It's just unfortunate.”

Several Rockhampton businesses have joined forces to offer a range of discount coupons for those affected by the company's collapse.

Former JM Kelly workers can pick up the discount card from Doblo's Farmers Market, valid until the end of January.