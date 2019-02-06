Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUT OF POCKET: Adam Hull of A#1 Excavating and Construction says his business is everything.
OUT OF POCKET: Adam Hull of A#1 Excavating and Construction says his business is everything. Caitlan Charles
Business

JM Kelly collapse resulted in broken promise to his family

by Michelle Gately
6th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADAM Hull had promised his five children a holiday over Christmas.

But when JM Kelly, one of Central Queensland's biggest building firms, went bust in October that was no longer an option.

Instead of a family holiday and some decent time off work, Mr Hull took his five children camping and returned to work after a few days.

Mr Hull owns and operates A#1 Excavating and Construction across Central Queensland.

He started with a bobcat and excavator at 17.

Now, his business is everything.

"I don't have an education, I don't have anything to fall back on,” Mr Hull said.

He claims to be owed $13,000 by JM Kelly, out of pocket for both labour hire and trucking he paid for on the job.

Mr Hull said dealing with the fall-out of the company's collapse and the loss of money was "very tough”.

"That $13,000 is big money to me,” he said.

"With that extra loss, I couldn't afford to take my kids anywhere this year for Christmas, we just went camping.”

Although Mr Hull said camping was lovely, he felt that he'd let his children down because he couldn't afford to take more than those days off with them.

a#1 excavating and construction company collapse jm kelly tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Young man's second conviction for sex abuse against kids

    premium_icon Young man's second conviction for sex abuse against kids

    Crime FIVE years after he was convicted for indecent treatment of a six-year-old relative, he is back in court for indecent treatment of an eight-year-old relative.

    • 6th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    Local council trees are killing our bees

    premium_icon Local council trees are killing our bees

    News Retiree sick of waiting for Council response

    • 6th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    Council grants community group $1million for new facility

    premium_icon Council grants community group $1million for new facility

    Council News 'It is growing.... it is accumulating in members'

    • 6th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    AUCTION: Which CQ pub is going under the hammer this month?

    premium_icon AUCTION: Which CQ pub is going under the hammer this month?

    Property Sold for over $1million in 2013 and is expected to fetch even higher

    • 6th Feb 2019 1:00 AM