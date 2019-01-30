JM Kelly collapse: Thousands of items to be sold off

FLYING BID: Pickles Auctions Branch Manager Geoff Payne with the JM Kelly Cessna plane which will be auctioned off this week.

BIDS will be flying this week as the JM Kelly liquidation auction begins Thursday.

From televisions, office couches, desks, telephones and IT equipment to benches, toolboxes, drill presses, welders, there will be an array of items to chose from.

The items are being sold off following the collapse of one of the region's biggest building firms in October.

JM Kelly Group announced it would go into voluntary administration on Wednesday, October 17, putting at least 230 jobs in limbo.

Pickles Auctions have been instructed by Derrick Vickers and Michael Owen as liquidators of BPM Cowlrick Pty Ltd, Burns & Twigg Pty Ltd, Pty Ltd, Central Queensland Investments Pty Ltd, J M Kelly Builders Pty Ltd, J.M. Kelly Management Pty Ltd, Kawana Joinery Co. Pty Ltd (all in liquidation) and Central Electrics (Contracting) to host the auctions.

The 212 Richardson Rd site at Park Avenue has listings of office furniture and IT, refrigeration tooling and electrical, metal working machinery, light industrial tools and machinery, glass and aluminium machinery and tooling, shipping containers and portable buildings and construction equipment and materials.

Kitchen manufacturing machinery is being sold from the Kawana Kitchens site at 226 Alexandra St, Kawana.

JM Kelly trucks and machinery and general vehicles are being sold off from the Pickles' site at Gracemere.

Out of town, there are auctions for the Townsville and Brisbane JM Kelly Construction site goods.

"There is shipping containers, site huts, excavators, bobcats, 50 plus vehicles.... presses, plasma cutters, the shipping containers are full of goods....many, many, many years of construction equipment,” Pickles Branch Manager Geoff Payne said.

"All the gear in the metal fabrication shop, there is welders gear, a lot of gear that should be in a man's shed at home.”

Many "man hours” from Pickles valuers have gone into sorting the sites, as they worked off asset registers and data and photographed to asses reserve prices.

One of the biggest issues was determining where the item belonged to.

"JM Kelly is a big organisation and not all of it is in liquidation so it is identifying the assets and where they belong,” Mr Payne said.

A stand out item of the auction is the Cessna plane. The C1978 Cessna 310R Fixed Wing Aircraft is at the Rockhampton airport and has gained a lot of enquiries.

"We have had a lot of calls on it, a lot of calls in general but a lot for the plane, not just locally but from out of towners,” he said.

"We have a couple of people Sydney and Melbourne coming up next week to have a look.”

In general for the entire auction, which will conclude next Wednesday on February 6, Mr Payne expects a lot of bidding.

"A lot of local tradies should clean up.... a lot of those locals will be able to pick up a lot of stuff as back ups for their own workshops,” he said.

"It is an auction so anything is possible.”

Valuations have been provided back to the liquidators and there are reserve prices for items in the auction.

"We think it's very fair what it is set at, there will be plenty of bargains,” Mr Payne said.

The auction is all being held online on the Pickles website.

"Because there is so much gear we would need to be over there for two weeks to do it live, the shear volume is why the online format is best in this situation,” Mr Payne said.

Get your computer ready because you may just pick up the best buy of the century.

"It will be a long time before there is another auction of this size with the expanse of gear there is here in Rockhampton,” he said.

JM KELLY AUCTION:

13 sections

Office furnitures and IT

Refrigeration, tooling and electrical

Metal working machinery

Light industrial tools and machinery

Glass and aluminium machinery and tooling

Shipping containers and portable buildings

Construction equipment and materials

Kitchen manufacturing machinery

Cessna plane

Brisbane JM Kelly construction

Townsville JM Kelly construction

JM Kelly trucks and machinery

JM Kelly general vehicles

Starts Thursday online at 9am until Wednesday February 6, 8pm. BID HERE.