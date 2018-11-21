JM Kelly directors could be summoned to produce evidence

IN LIQUIDATION: John Murphy and Geoff Murphy, of J M Kelly (Project Builders) Pty Ltd.

PEOPLE involved in the running of failed CQ builder JM Kelly may be summoned to produce materials and examined under oath as a newly-appointed liquidator investigates possible breaches of director duties.

Administrators PwC say significant work undertaken to date has uncovered a number of complex issues that require further investigation.

The liquidators will now focus on continuing its investigations into potential voidable transactions, intercompany loans and possible breaches of director duties.

During the course of these ongoing investigations, the liquidators may be funded to undertake a public examination which will allow the use of powers to issue summons to individuals to produce materials and conduct examinations under oath.

Creditors voted to put JM Kelly Builders into liquidation with PwC to run that process.

A statement from PwC said this outcome followed investigations conducted by voluntary administrators, Derrick Vickers and Michael Owen, of PwC Australia, into the affairs of the JM Kelly Group entities that confirmed that, with no other options available, placing the company into liquidation was in the best interest of creditors.

"At the meeting, PwC Australia Partners, Derrick Vickers and Michael Owen, were appointed liquidators of the company,” the statement said.

Mr Vickers said the significant work undertaken by PwC Australia to date has uncovered a number of complex issues that require further investigation.

"Having been appointed as liquidators, we now possess the requisite powers to pursue these matters to the full extent,” he said.

"With creditors having voted to wind up the company, the liquidators will move quickly to assist employees in accessing the Fair Entitlements Guarantee (FEG) scheme to ensure that claims for outstanding entitlements are processed efficiently.

"The liquidators also continue to conduct a sales program to realise value from the company's assets, and this process is already well advanced,” Mr Vickers said.