JM Kelly liquidation meeting to be held next week in Brisbane

The committee behind the JM Kelly Builder company liquidation is due to meet next week to discuss the recovery actions.

The Rockhampton-based major building firm went bust in October 2018.

At the time, JM Kelly had received the contract for the construction of Aldi and multiple workers walked off site.

The liquidation saw the loss of more than 200 jobs and an estimated $50 million was owed to creditors.

John Murphy and Geoff Murphy of JM Kelly.

An annual return filed with the Australian Securities Investment Committee in February stated the building subsidiary company had assets of $1.98 million and owed more than 400 creditors approximately $20 million.

It is expected the liquidation will be finalised in December 2021.

The Australian Government, through the Fair Entitlements Guarantee, paid $1.892 million to employees who had unpaid wages, leave and redundancy pay.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission paid the company $7,322.70 in April 2020.

The facility sits on 1.6ha.

The Richardson Rd, Park Avenue, warehouse was placed on the market this month for the first time since the liquidation.

An auction will be held on April 21 with bids expected to be in the millions.

The committee meeting will be held at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Brisbane on March 22 at 2pm.

In December 2019, the committee consisted of representatives from Australasian Piling Queensland, Scoring Gems Pty Ltd and Ramage Concreting Australia Pty Ltd.

Just days after the collapse in 2018, Mike Vadasz of Australasian Piling Queensland reported he was owed $260,000 for works on the Aldi site.

It was reported in 2019 Ramage Concreting was owed $358,002.

It is not listed how much Scoring Gems, which operates under Aussie River Turf, was owed.

Liquidator Derrick Vckers of PwC was appointed the committee chairperson.

The agenda includes an update on the recovery actions and any other matters.