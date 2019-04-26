Jnr Capras trials to open doors for region's league talent
RUGBY LEAGUE: Central region trials for young up-and-coming rugby league players are an important way of providing pathways to higher levels of league, says QRL's Michael Fletcher.
The Rockhampton Junior Rustlers' U13, U14, u16 boys and U14 and U16 girls squads have been named to take part in the 2019 Junior Capras Trials in Gladstone on May 12.
The Junior Capras trials will bring sides from Rockhampton and Capricornia, Gladstone, Central Highlands and the Central West together to trial for a side to head to the Junior Crow trials in Bundaberg on June 7-9.
"It's the start of pathways for representative football for boys and girls,” Fletcher said.
"For fifty plus odd years. Every year we'll send sides away and they'll go to Junior Crows trials where they select from four regions, Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Darling Downs and the Sunshine Coast.
"That side will go to the State Carnival in the June-July holidays.”
Five squads from each age group will be selected on the night of May 12.
"It's a good opportunity for them to test themselves against other regions,” Fletcher said.
"If they get into the Crows side, they pick a U16 state boys side for the state carnival.
"Now that age group ages have been changed for the Confraternity, this is a natural progression for these kids.
"What we're trying to do, for the 13s to go ahead and make the 14s next year, then U16s for them to get to that level, it's an opportunity to make the state side.”
Fletcher said the program puts a lot of emphasis on the 13-14 age group and up-skilling them as much as possible so they can progress further down the track.
With many regional players spending years training with the same coach at a club level, the trails provides the perfect opportunity to learn from coaches of a "higher skill level”.
"That's the other opportunity for coaches and management and medical staff to improve their skills and go to a higher level as well,” Fletcher said.
With spots limited to 19 players each, Fletcher said many players from Rockhampton often play for the Central West squad, which often lacks numbers.
"We have had players from Rockhampton who played with Central West and made it to the Capras from there,” Fletcher said.
"Sam Murphy is currently with the U20s Cutters side, Kobe Herthington is in the Broncos system at the moment and Josh Wilkinson is with the Bulldogs.
"All of them went through the Central West side and made the Capras from the 15 year old in 16s side.”
Fletcher said the trials also provide exposure to other styles of play.
"You're taking on the best from the best regions and the boys and girls who are selected come from multiple different clubs,” he said.
"They get to play different sides and other players of similar or higher skill level.
"It helps them improve as they go on.”
