Jnr Capras trials to open doors for region's league talent

Ex-Capras Josh Wilkinson went to play for Bulldogs after Crows trials.

Ex-Capras Josh Wilkinson went to play for Bulldogs after Crows trials. Allan Reinikka ROK190316au18capr

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central region trials for young up-and-coming rugby league players are an important way of providing pathways to higher levels of league, says QRL's Michael Fletcher.

The Rockhampton Junior Rustlers' U13, U14, u16 boys and U14 and U16 girls squads have been named to take part in the 2019 Junior Capras Trials in Gladstone on May 12.

The Junior Capras trials will bring sides from Rockhampton and Capricornia, Gladstone, Central Highlands and the Central West together to trial for a side to head to the Junior Crow trials in Bundaberg on June 7-9.

"It's the start of pathways for representative football for boys and girls,” Fletcher said.

"For fifty plus odd years. Every year we'll send sides away and they'll go to Junior Crows trials where they select from four regions, Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Darling Downs and the Sunshine Coast.

"That side will go to the State Carnival in the June-July holidays.”

Five squads from each age group will be selected on the night of May 12.

"It's a good opportunity for them to test themselves against other regions,” Fletcher said.

"If they get into the Crows side, they pick a U16 state boys side for the state carnival.

"Now that age group ages have been changed for the Confraternity, this is a natural progression for these kids.

"What we're trying to do, for the 13s to go ahead and make the 14s next year, then U16s for them to get to that level, it's an opportunity to make the state side.”

Fletcher said the program puts a lot of emphasis on the 13-14 age group and up-skilling them as much as possible so they can progress further down the track.

With many regional players spending years training with the same coach at a club level, the trails provides the perfect opportunity to learn from coaches of a "higher skill level”.

"That's the other opportunity for coaches and management and medical staff to improve their skills and go to a higher level as well,” Fletcher said.

With spots limited to 19 players each, Fletcher said many players from Rockhampton often play for the Central West squad, which often lacks numbers.

"We have had players from Rockhampton who played with Central West and made it to the Capras from there,” Fletcher said.

"Sam Murphy is currently with the U20s Cutters side, Kobe Herthington is in the Broncos system at the moment and Josh Wilkinson is with the Bulldogs.

"All of them went through the Central West side and made the Capras from the 15 year old in 16s side.”

Fletcher said the trials also provide exposure to other styles of play.

"You're taking on the best from the best regions and the boys and girls who are selected come from multiple different clubs,” he said.

"They get to play different sides and other players of similar or higher skill level.

"It helps them improve as they go on.”

Junior Rustlers Squads Named

U13 ROCKY RUSTLERS EXTENDED SQUAD 2019

ROCKY TIGERS

Clancy Hohn

Brady Burrow

Isaac Walker

Tawhirirangi Taurima

Baylee Meilland

Eathan Halbastater

Dawson Foden

Nate Barron

YEPPOON SEAGULLS

Zahn Kafka-Bauer

Kyra Turner

Jett Day

Rydell Tyrrell

Levi Sandilands

CAP COAST BROTHERS

Rokoko Hunt

Banjo Walker

Simon Green

ROCKY BROTHERS

Braelan Marsh

Logan Green

Hugh Everingham

NORTH KNIGHTS

Cooper Mackenzie

Cooper Broadhurst

Seth Carpenter

Connor O'Donnell

Curtis Seierup

Ryan Horne

EMU PARK EMUS

Lockwood Parsons

Tavita Penaia Teo

GRACEMERE CUBS

Bevan Sibley

Thomas Baker

ROCKY RUSTLERS U13

COACHING STAFF

COACHES: Nathan BILES / Damian BOHAN

LEAGUESAFE: Dan BAKER

FAO: Michael FLETCHER

Rockhampton Rustlers Girls Under 14 team for 2019.

ROCKHAMPTON TIGERS

Kharlena Leffe

Tamia Dyer

Filoreen Fetoa'i

Mackayla Champion

Tori Dakin

EMU PARK EMUS

Mackayla Oakley

Jahzmyn Oakley

Jasmin Miller

Lilly Fields

Makesha Stackpoole

Lindsay Major-Booth

NORTHS KNIGHTS

Brittney Rothery

Tylah Taituma

Teearna Cora

Shayna Storey

YEPPOON SEAGULLS

Mikayla Wosomo-Smith

Dakota Demaine-Beale

Halle Roberts

ROCKHAMPTON BROTHERS

Martine David

Coach Jason Jarro

Manager - Luke O'Donnell

Leaguesafe - Tyhesia Pyne

FAO - Krista Vatabua

ROCKY RUSTLERS U14 COACHING STAFF

COACH: Duane Carpenter

ASSISTANT COACH / MANAGER: Jason Grange

LEAGUESAFE: Simon Barclay

FAO - Mike Clifford

U14 ROCKY RUSTLERS EXTENDED SQUAD 2019

CAP COAST BROTHERS

Finn Smallwood

Jeremy Green

Josh Welsh

Lachlan Sweeney

Malik Elisala

Noah Rauluni

Ryan Martin

Sebastian Nona

Slater Leahy

Te Waironga Pohoikura-Mill

ROCKY BROTHERS BLUE

Brandan Jenkins

Christian Hermann

Liam Barnes

Ryder Huth

Saylor Heke

Zack Bryce

ROCKY BROTHERS WHITE

Braden Mole

Jack Biles

Kai Ellis

Oscar Warden

Tye Comisky

YEPPOON SEAGULLS

Caesar Melaney

Uriah Utai

NORTHS KNIGHTS

Tariq Tanner

ROCKY TIGERS

Isaiah Broome

U16 Rockhampton Rustlers Girls Team for 2019.

Rustlers Under 16 Girls

Brooke Adams (Brothers)

Taiah-Ann Ardley (Norths)

Piper Dare (Yeppoon)

Lilly Gronow (Norths)

Tiahan Harbin (Norths)

Britney Hooper (Norths)

Luca Howarth (Tigers)

Taleigha Leefe (Tigers)

Ihndara Mcleod (Norths)

Mackenzie Mulligan (Yeppoon)

Summer Nicholls (Norths)

Prue Peters (Brothers)

Jayde Ramsey (Brothers)

Meg Skuthorp (Yeppoon)

Logan Stumer (Brothers)

Shaniqua Tamwoy (Brothers)

Chloe Tipman (Brothers)

Seini Tonga (Norths)

Lilly Yarrow (Tigers)

Coach : Scott Peters

Manager: Hannah Burke

League safe/FAO: Ryan Keating

FAO: Rikki Pattel

U16 Rockhampton Rustlers Team for 2019.

1. Cyron Tull - Norths

2. Ian Akiba - Cap Coast Brothers

3. Jackson Warde - Rocky Brothers

4. Braedan Duffy - Norths

5. Noah Chadwick - Rocky Brothers

6. Harrison Gray - Cap Coast Brothers

7. Anthony Munns - Woorabinda

8. Illami Buli - Cap Coast Brothers

9. Quinn Stover - Yeppoon

10. John Leefe - Norths

11. Izacc Jackson - Yeppoon

12. Coby Williamson - Yeppoon

13. Josh Grange - Gracemere

14. Nicolas Crouch - Norths

15. Michael Reddiex - Yeppoon

16. Kealhan O'Brien - Yeppoon

17. Jordan Heke - Rocky Brothers

18. Tyran Barwick - Norths

19. Corey Johns - Gracemere

Coach - Michael Barrett

Manager - Baz Haks