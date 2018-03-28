Joan turns 102 with a smile

TURNING the impressive age of 102 was something that Joan Giles shrugged off last week as she celebrated with friends and family at Krackers in Yeppoon.

Joan's daughter Jan White, who was visiting from the Gold Coast for her mother's birthday, said she was not surprised.

"Mum is still very astute, she definitely has her wits about her and she will let you know all about it if you mess with her,” a smiling Jan said.

Joan Giles celebrating her 102nd birthday with family and friends. Trish Bowman

As Joan settled in for the birthday celebrations with family, friends and members of Legacy who have supported her since husband Len's death, a smile swept across Joan's face as she reflected on a life well lived.

The Yeppoon resident put her longevity down to being raised on a diet of fresh wholesome food, a practice she has maintained her entire life.

Born Joan West in Cootamundra on March 11, 1916, the now mother of four, grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 14 married the love of her life, William Evelyn "Len” Giles, on September 17, 1937, at the age of 21.

The couple was happy living a hard-working life on the farm and when Len went to serve in World War II with the RAAF, Joan, pregnant with son Brian, kept the farm running.

In the 1950s, with four children in tow, the couple came to Queensland to have a look around. Joan said Len had always wanted to make the move north.

Len got his wish when he purchased two farms in Biloela, one between Callide Creek and Washpool and the other at Bell Creek near Jambin.

The couple lived rough in a shed until 1955 when they purchased a larger property at Bell Creek. They lived there until 1968 when they sold up and bought a caravan, which they drove around Australia for the next 12 months.

After their road trek, the adventurous couple decided to travel overseas to Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, East Germany, London and New York, where they were involved in a near-fatal helicopter crash.

Miraculously unharmed other than cuts and bruises, the couple set off to Buffalo, then to Canada and Niagara Falls, before coming home to the Capricorn Coast.

In 1970 the couple moved to Yeppoon after buying a home at Lammermoor Beach, where they lived happily for 48 years prior to Len's passing in 1994.

Joan is still active and attends Legacy Laurel Club every month, is a member or U3A and Rotary.