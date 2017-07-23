Job agency SEEK reports massive growth in mining positions

THE latest SEEK data has revealed there were 10.9 per cent more new job ads on SEEK this June than 12 months ago.

Managing Director for SEEK Australia and New Zealand, Michael Ilczynski, said the Australian labour market had continued to gain strength, and the mining, resource and energy industry enjoyed the fastest rate of advertising growth of all industries on SEEK this June.

"At a national level, job ads for the mining, resource and energy industry were up 84 per cent year on year, with the mining states of Queensland and Western Australia displaying signs of recovery," said Ilczynski.

"Queensland experienced the largest advertising growth on SEEK of all the states and territories this June, up 5.2 per cent month on month and 17.9 per cent year on year. This annual pace of growth across Queensland is now the strongest since the mining boom peak in 2011.

"The mining, resources and energy industry enjoyed the largest growth in job advertising in Queensland (up 109 per cent year on year."