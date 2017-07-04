27°
Job loss reality sinks in for young Rocky dad after axing

Michelle Gately
| 4th Jul 2017 4:17 PM
Auizon workers at a rally where Senator Kim Carr addressing Aurizon rail workers outside the Bolsover Street depot in Rockhampton.
Auizon workers at a rally where Senator Kim Carr addressing Aurizon rail workers outside the Bolsover Street depot in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK040717cauizon5

WHEN a Rockhampton father started work with Queensland Rail eight years ago, he thought it would be "a forever job”.

But the Aurizon employee, who asked to remain anonymous, now faces an uncertain future as one of the hundreds of Rockhampton workers who will lose their job as the company makes major changes to its Central Queensland workshops.

The June 1 announcement means 181 Rockhampton workers will lose their jobs, as well as 126 staff at Gladstone, Bluff and Stanwell depots.

Getting a trade and working in the rail industry was never in doubt, given the man's family background.

"I just wanted a trade and a lot of family on my mum's side, pretty much everyone really, worked at the railway so I decided to move into the workshops,” he said.

"It was a forever job. When you come out of school, one job for your whole career would have been nice.”

The man's young family bought their first home last year, so moving from Rockhampton for work is a last resort.

"It's a bit of a struggle because we started a mortgage last year and the young fella's only just started school,” he said.

"It took a while to sink in. At first you sort of went into shock, thought 'it can't be real'.

"A week later, it's like 'I'm going to have to look for something else'.”

The man was among dozens of Aurizon workers who gathered at the Depot Hill workshop today to hear Senator Kim Carr speak about a parliamentary inquiry into maintaining and extending Australia's rail manufacturing capabilities.

He said over $45 billion worth of rail-based public transport projects were set to get underway nationally in the next five years, with demand for new railcars expected to grow by 11,000 over 30 years.

The Central Queensland depots are maintenance only and do not manufacture.

"This is a country that has been able to make its own engines, make its own signals for over 100 years,” he said to workers.

"You've had this yard for over 100 years and suddenly people are talking about closing it.

"It just doesn't make sense at all.”

Mr Carr said governments and business should realise the skills Australia had and making sure current workers and future generations had jobs.

Workers at the meeting also voted in favour of a request to be sent to the State Government asking for immediate action.

"The Queensland Government must take action to combat this blatant attack on our job security and try to salvage what is left of a skilled workforce that remains in uncertainty,” the letter said.

The letter requests the government commit to building and maintaining trains in Queensland and work with Aurizon to try to reverse their decision.

In June, head of operations Mike Carter said the Aurizon business had changed significantly with permanent full-time train crews unable to match fluctuations in weekly and monthly demand in train haulage services.

He said the company was consulting with employees on the staged closure of the Rockhampton rollingstock maintenance workshops by late 2018.

"The amount of work required at this workshop has significantly reduced in recent years.

"It is a legacy facility - designed for a different operating footprint in a different time - and is not located close to our operations in the Central Queensland Coal Network.

Aurizon will continue to have a large presence in the Rockhampton region with more than 650 employees across its various businesses.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aurizon aurizon job cuts employment unions

