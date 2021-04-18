Job opportunities arise with new Yeppoon Resource Centre

LEFT TO RIGHT: Councillor Andrea Friend, Mayor of Livingstone Shire Andy Ireland, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, and Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon. Photo: Penny Hoffman

A new Resource Recovery Centre is on its way at Yeppoon’s Landfill this year due to funding from the Queensland Government’s Resource Recovery Industry Development Program (RRIDP) and Livingstone Shire Council.

Geotechnical and environmental investigation works will commence in early June and finish in November.

The aim of the plan is to have Australia be a global leader in recovery projects and to have zero waste, resulting from the avoidance, reuse and recycling of waste.

The Queensland Government promises that this will benefit the community in many ways, including the creation of more jobs such as sorters.

Minister for Environment and Great Barrier Reef Meaghan Scanlon said resource recovery would boosts job opportunities more than landfill.

“What we know is in resource recovery, we actually create three times as many jobs as we do then in landfill, so in this particular site we create a number of jobs,” she said.

“This is a great job opportunity, and it also creates that diversion of rubbish away from landfill.”

“That’s so important for Queensland community’s scraping out for us to find new ways for us to use these products.”

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland discussed some of the specific types of jobs this project would require.

“Minister Scanlon mentioned that there are job creation opportunities here and that’s true,” he said.

“We obviously need sorters, because materials come here and are sorted on-site, so we need a number of sorters.

“We also will have people involved and we also will have equipment and training here so things like forklifts for example.

“So there are those additional skills that form a part of this overall project. So in terms of creating jobs as well, it is invaluable.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga shared the same sentiment and said it would help taxpayers too.

“We know that one person’s trash can be another person’s treasure and diverting really important things from landfill to then reduce the impact on our environment is a really important way to help the environment,” she said.

“This new facility will do a lot of great for our community and also reduce the impact on ratepayers over time because this landfill costs people a lot of money.

“If we can actually extend the life of this landfill by diverting resources away from it, then it will actually in term help ratepayers in the long term as well.”

Livingstone Shire’s Portfolio holder of Water, Waste Management and the Environment Councillor Andrea Friend said the manufacturing sector already had many of the products that were useful and that the sector would reap benefits from this project.

“A lot of people have these products already, and we need to try and help business some of those new alternatives as well,” she said.

“So there’s some opportunity in the manufacturing sector to produce more sustainable options as well.

“We’ve seen fantastic results in other regions in terms of the reduction of waste, and we hope to see them in Central Queensland as well.

“Around 4.7 billion tonnes of waste has been diverted away from landfill and marine life by no longer using those plastic options.”