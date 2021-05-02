Job seeker abuses staff at Yeppoon employment agency

Police were called to a Yeppoon employment agency after an aggressive man yelled at staff: “get me a f...ing job you useless c...s.”

The incident happened last month and last Thursday Glenn Robert Lavell, 38, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to a public nuisance offence.

The court heard that Lavell knew he was banned from employment agency Community Solutions Yeppoon but despite that, he went to the business on March 5.

He approached the doors to the business and yelled at staff.

Police were called and on arrival they noticed that Lavell was intoxicated.

The court heard that Lavell had numerous public nuisance offences on his history with the most recent being in 2009.

A lawyer for Lavell said Lavell had acknowledged that he had a problem with alcohol and in March he became a resident of a rehabilitation centre in Rockhampton.

The lawyer said Lavell was “trying to get his life back on track” and that probation would be a sufficient penalty despite Lavell being on a suspended sentence for common assault at the time of his most recent offending.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Lavell had shown “little regard” for court orders and the banning order that was in place.

But he said because of Lavell’s rehabilitation efforts he would fine him $600 and extend the suspended sentence for four months.

A conviction was recorded.

