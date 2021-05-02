Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man abused staff at a Yeppoon employment agency. Generic file photo.
A man abused staff at a Yeppoon employment agency. Generic file photo.
News

Job seeker abuses staff at Yeppoon employment agency

Darryn Nufer
2nd May 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police were called to a Yeppoon employment agency after an aggressive man yelled at staff: “get me a f...ing job you useless c...s.”

The incident happened last month and last Thursday Glenn Robert Lavell, 38, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to a public nuisance offence.

The court heard that Lavell knew he was banned from employment agency Community Solutions Yeppoon but despite that, he went to the business on March 5.

He approached the doors to the business and yelled at staff.

Police were called and on arrival they noticed that Lavell was intoxicated.

The court heard that Lavell had numerous public nuisance offences on his history with the most recent being in 2009.

A lawyer for Lavell said Lavell had acknowledged that he had a problem with alcohol and in March he became a resident of a rehabilitation centre in Rockhampton.

The lawyer said Lavell was “trying to get his life back on track” and that probation would be a sufficient penalty despite Lavell being on a suspended sentence for common assault at the time of his most recent offending.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Lavell had shown “little regard” for court orders and the banning order that was in place.

But he said because of Lavell’s rehabilitation efforts he would fine him $600 and extend the suspended sentence for four months.

A conviction was recorded.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Sideline brawl: Rugby league coach ‘king hit’ during game

Druggie told: ‘Get chip off your shoulder’ or go to jail

Roofer busted with cocaine at GKI music festival

glenn robert lavell public nuisance offence tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is this the solution to transporting COVID vaccine?

        Is this the solution to transporting COVID vaccine?

        Health A Queensland-based company has developed a solution to transporting COVID vaccines at ultra-low temperatures.

        Lauga to march alongside students against domestic violence

        Premium Content Lauga to march alongside students against domestic violence

        Politics Events are being held by community organisations, including schools, to raise...

        More works completed to beautify popular lagoon

        Premium Content More works completed to beautify popular lagoon

        Council News The works are part of an ongoing effort from Rockhampton Regional Council.

        Smaller yarding doesn’t dampen buyers’ spirits

        Premium Content Smaller yarding doesn’t dampen buyers’ spirits

        Rural The inaugural AAM and RLX Replacement Heifer Sale will be held at CQLX and online...