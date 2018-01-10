CQ job-seekers' shocking amount of time to find work

NO JOBS: The general manager of CTC Darryl Lapworth (pictured with carpentry apprentice Ben Elliott) says young talent is leaving the area to find work.

NO JOBS: The general manager of CTC Darryl Lapworth (pictured with carpentry apprentice Ben Elliott) says young talent is leaving the area to find work. Allan Reinikka ROK050815actc1

ROCKHAMPTON job seekers are waiting nearly a year to score their dream job with Darryl Lapworth saying civil works positions are the most sought after.

A recent report revealed Rockhampton's unemployed people are waiting 47 weeks to get a job, trailing behind Cairns and Townsville residents who wait less than 30.

However, the region was miles ahead of some areas, including Toowoomba and Wide Bay residents who could wait more than a year.

The general manager at CTC Employment Services said although he thought this average was high, it all came down to industry and skill levels.

In the last June quarter, Rockhampton Regional Council area had an unemployment rate of 8.38 percent, a rise of nearly one per cent since September 2016.

"Employers are becoming more definite with future employees and are after more skills," he said.

Mr Lapworth said government projects and jobs in the mining sector were the system's most popular jobs with people waiting up to seven months for a position.

He said the lack of development around Central Queensland meant the work just wasn't there.

CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth. Allan Reinikka ROK050117actc1

5 JOBS AVAILABLE IN THE REGION:

Senior Civil Engineer

Bayside Personaell is looking for a ​degree qualified person in Civil Engineering with a strong knowledge of relevant authority guideline and standards across Queensland. Must be customer focused with strong interpersonal skills, demonstrate the ability to work as a leader and assist with workload forecasts, natural leader and team player - offering juniors mentoring and guiding in a leadership role.

Apply here.

Trainee Designer

​Komatsu, based in Rockhampton currently have a vacancy for a Trainee Designer to join the Longwall Systems Engineering team. Working as a member of a tight-knit team, this is an opportunity to commence a career in mechanical engineering.

Apply here.

Baristas and Customer Service Staff

​Jamaica Blue Rockhampton is a busy cafe, that prides itself on delivering the whole Jamaica Blue experience. Part time and casual positions are available for skilled baristas with experience in latte art and for customer service staff that enjoy the hustle and bustle of a busy cafe.

Apply here.

Clinical Nurse/ Social Worker/ Occupation Therapist

CQ Hospital and Health Service are looking for a Mental Health Clinician, responsible for delivering quality recovery based care at an advanced level to people living in the community who have been diagnosed as having serious mental health conditions. The Mental Health Clinician is part of a multi-disciplinary team and provides discipline specific case management to consumers as well as support for carers / families.

Apply here.

Head Chef

Paddock 2 Plate, based in Yeppoon, are looking for a headchef fopr their new beachfront restaurant. We are looking for an inspired Head Chef to lead our team and work closely with our current Head Chef who is stepping aside to focus on working on the business and nailing our farm-to-plate structure. We have an Organic Permaculture Farm 5 minutes from the restaurant which is now supplying the bulk of our produce and are sourcing local organic meats with the aim of taking the food education and culinary scene on the Capricorn Coast to the next level.

Apply here.

"We need big projects to spur our economy."

Mr Lapworth said the dormant economy meant employers were not committed to youth training and employed more experienced people to save money.

"Young people are having to leave and move to the city because that's where the jobs are," he said.

Since 2016, youth unemployment had risen from 9.7 per cent to 12.1 per cent in Fitzroy.

Mr Lapworth said although this was always disheartening, people in their late 20s to early 30s were more likely to pick up full-time work.

"People around these ages are more stable for employers and tend to have more life experience," he said.

"A state commitment to more developments would enable the region to employ more young people."

Mr Lapworth said CTC helped more than 2100 people get a job in the region last year with most still receiving stable incomes.

Although the demand for tradespeople meant jobs were always available, Mr Lapworth said administration and hospitality were also harder to break into.

Mr Lapworth said attitude was everything when applying for a job and encouraged keen workers to scrub up.

"Those people really have to work on presentation and attitude and they will find a lot more employers will be interested," he said.