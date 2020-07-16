JobKeeper, JobSeeker, JobMaker, now it’s...

Hundreds of thousands of jobseekers will have access to free or cheap training courses under a $2 billion Federal Government skills package.

The Government's latest economic stimulus to be unveiled today will also expand an apprentice wage subsidy by six months to keep tradies in jobs through March 2021.

The latest round of stimulus comes as the government prepares to release an anticipated Budget update next week and outline plans for the future of the $70 billion Job Keeper package.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a new $1 billion JobTrainer program, to be jointly funded with state governments, would help job seekers and school leavers develop skills in growth industries.

"JobTrainer will ensure more Australians have the chance to re-skill or upskill to fill the jobs on the other side of this crisis," Mr Morrison said.

"COVID-19 is unprecedented but I want Australians to be ready for the sorts of jobs that will come as we build back and recover.

"The jobs and skills we'll need as we come out of the crisis are not likely to be the same as those that were lost."

It's expected nearly 70,000 training places will be available in Queensland from September with more than 340,000 available nationally.

Target industries will be identified by the National Skills Commission and states.

Current areas of need include health care, transport, postal and warehousing, manufacturing, retail and trade.

The package also includes an extra $1.5 billion to extend wage subsidies for apprentices, pushing the program out by six months to March 2021.

Medium businesses with less than 200 employees will join small businesses and become eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy to cover apprentices and trainees employed on July 1.

The change will boost the number of eligible apprentices and trainees from about 80,000 to 180,000.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said the package would form a vital part of national economic recovery efforts.

"Our nation has faced many challenges, and it is critical that we keep our apprentices in jobs and help those looking for work," she said.

"This package will be essential as the economy rebuilds so that people looking for work can re-skill and upskill for in-demand jobs, provide school leavers with a pathway into their careers, and ensure businesses are able to get the skilled workers they need."

