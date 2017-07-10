JOBS: 10+ positions to apply for in CQ right now

1. Road Train Drivers

Drivers Required for a busy Rockhampton depot.

Casual on going position Mon-Fri.

Requirements: Current MC Licence, Experience operating Semi's, B Doubles & Road Trains

To apply, email eliza@blue-tongue.com.au or call Eliza on 0424150744.

2. Diesel Fitters and Electrician

MacKellar Mining are seeking Diesel Fitters with heavy earthmoving experience in the mining industry.

They are also seeking an Electrician with 240 and automotive qualifications, combined with experience in the mining industry.

Please send resumes to bradshaw@mackellarmining.com.au or call 4982 7758.

3. Gun Store Retail Staff

The Outpost is a brand new firearms and hunting store situated in North Rockhampton that operates both from a show room and also an online store.

We're heavily focused on providing friendly service and professional advice for all of our customers, so applicants should first and foremost demonstrate excellence in these fields along with an understanding of retail computer and software systems.

Apply now, starting mid September. Must have current Firearms Licence. To apply email manager@theoutpostarms.com.au.

4. Administration

North Rockhampton High School has a temporary position available for three months with possible extension.

The position is Monday to Friday, 20-25 hours per week.

Position Descriptions are available in person from North Rockhampton High School from 8:30 - 3:00pm Monday - Friday.

Key Duties: Administrative reception type duties, Microsoft Office Suite, Data Entry.

Application should address the selection criteria to be considered for the position.

Application should be addressed to the Business Manager and marked private and confidential.

5. Coordinator Parks Operations

An opportunity has become available for an enthusiastic, driven and motivated professional to lead and manage the operational functions of parks, arboriculture, landscape amenity and cleansing with Livinmgstone Shire Council.

You will have experience in overseeing and organising work schedules for multi-faceted teams and your excellent organisational skills will assist you in dealing with competing deadlines and change of scopes.

You will have relevant tertiary qualifications and/or substantial work experience along with a Construction Industry Induction (White Card).

6. Plant Operator/Labourer

Livingstone Shire Council is seeking a Plant Operator with experience carrying out a range of road and infrastructure maintenance activities to join the Rural Operations team in Gracemere.

You will have proven skills and experience operating a range of heavy plant such as rollers and gravel/water trucks as well as general Labouring duties.

You will also hold a HR licence and Construction Industry Induction (White Card).

7. Tenancy Manaagement Officers

Are you looking to join a great team in an organisation focussed on working with people in Central Queensland to make the best of their lives?

Two positions have become available within the Housing Program of Anglicare Central Queensland (ACQ).

Tenancy Management Officer - National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS)

This position is responsible for providing quality service delivery in tenancy and property management predominantly of the NRAS properties within the ACQ region housing portfolio, however the incumbent may be required at times to manage or assist to manage various community housing properties as directed by the Tenancy Management Coordinator Housing Finance Officer.

The purpose of this position is to ensure sound financial administration within the housing function and the provision of financial administrative support to the housing portfolio.

If you are a self motivated and enthusiastic team player, we'd like to hear from you.

Application information including position description is available on our website at www.anglicarecq.org.au or contact Sharon on (07) 48375300.

8. Internal Sales Representative -

A highly enthusiastic and customer focused person is required for the above position based at Bradnams Windows and Doors' Rockhampton branch.

You will work in a friendly, fast paced team environment interacting with our valued customers, internal sales representatives, external sales representatives and service staff.

This is a diverse and challenging role requiring an energetic and highly organised person who thrives on delivering excellent customer service.

You must be proactive, a good communicator, a proven relationship builder and when necessary, a problem solver.

If you are looking for a change of career and have the attributes listed above, along with good computer skills then this role might be the right role for you.

Bradnams Windows and Doors offer career opportunities to the right candidate.

Please forward your written applications to:

The Regional Manager, Bradnam's Windows & Doors

16 Power Street Rockhampton 4701

or email to - ben.cook@bradnams.com.au

9. Soil Testers

CCMT Laboratories is a highly motivated and fast paced NATA accredited CMT facility looking for energetic and experienced soil testers.

CCMT Laboratories is seeking people who have previous experience in the laboratory and the field who can perform soils, aggregate and concrete testing to Australian Standards and QT Test Methods.

The successful applicant will have a strong customer focus,\ be highly motivated, flexible, and enthusiastic. Immediate start required.

Qualifications (current copies):

Certificate IV in Lab Techniques or equivalent desirable.

Open Drivers Licence (manual).

Radiation Use Licence.

STD 11 and Coal Board Medical.

Construction card.

BMA inductions (desirable).

Send resume and supporting documents to admin@ccmt.com.au

10. Installer/serviceman

An opportunity has arisen for a Serviceman / Installer for the Bradnams Windows and Doors' Rockhampton branch.

Applicants must have a current driver's license and a blue card for onsite work. This job involves all aspects of Installing and Servicing Bradnam's product range.

The applicant needs to be able to follow and comply with workplace health and safety plans, have excellent communication skills with both customers and co-workers and have the ability to own a task.

Applicants must be customer focused and skilled, experienced trades persons.

Bradnam's has a commitment to Beyond Zero, a company initiative whereby everyone has a responsibility to work in a safe manner and protect their own safety as well as the safety of every person within the business.

As a Bradnam's employee, you will be required to uphold and promote this commitment in all of your business dealings.

Bradnams Windows and Doors offer career opportunities to the right candidate.

11. Trade Qualified Diesel Fitter

Onsite fleet maintenance are looking for a trade qualified diesel fitter. Must be experienced working on trucks, trailers and earthmoving equipment.

Position will be predominately workshop based with some field service work required. Ability to work unsupervised. Company Vehicle and phone supplied. Negotiable Hourly Rate

Please forward resumes to onsitefleetmaintenance@gmail.com.

12. Diesel Fitters/Mechanics

Triple Torque Services has employment opportunities for Mechanical Trades Persons to fulfil positions within their company.

Workshop Diesel Fitter/Mechanic

Successful Applicants Must Be: Fully Qualified Mechanic/Diesel Fitter, Hold Current Drivers Licence, Able to Work unsupervised

Experience on Underground equipment preferred but not essential! This is a full-time permanent position in our Emerald Based Workshop.

Field Service ExDES Diesel Fitter/Mechanic

Successful Applicants must be: Fully Qualified Mechanic/Diesel Fitter, Hold Current Drivers Licence, Able to work unsupervised, Be ExDes trained and competent, Hold a current Coal Board Medical with US review on chest xray, Have a current Generic Passport

Experience on Underground mining equipment is essential. This position is a full time/short term contract with a minimum of three months employment, based at a local mine site.

Email Resumes to office@tripletorque.com.au Or Mail: Triple Torque Services, PO Box 1949, EMERALD QLD 4720