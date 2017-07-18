JOBS: 50 positions to apply for in Rocky right now

FROM making coffee to selling cars, there are plenty of positions available across the Rockhampton region right now.

Here are just some of the positions that have been advertised locally in the past week.

1. Civil Labourers

Workforce solutions is a national labour hire company that provides various labour hire and staffing requirements, to a large range of organisations. We are looking for a several labourers to join highly-experienced tradesmen.

Your duties will include:

Trench Digging

Concreting

Assisting operators / contractors

General larbouring

Machine Operating & Spotting

Power tool handling

General site cleaning and site preparation

Environment task (sandbagging, temporary fencing, slit fencing)

To apply click here.

2. Teacher Aide

Glenmore State High School are seeking a teacher aide to join their team. As the Teacher Aide TAOO4 you will contribute to the provision of a quality educational service by providing high level support for teaching and learning. The characteristics of a TAOO4 role include: specialised knowledge, limited direction, initiative and the application of judgment. The Teacher Aide reports to the Deputy Principal - Senior Schooling or the nominated delegate as appropriate. As the TAOO4 role provides high level support for teaching and learning, it is envisaged that a TAOO4 would report to a supervisor in this field.

For more information and to apply click here.

3. Salespeople

Due to their success in the market and increase in customer demand, an excellent opportunity has arisen within the DC Motors Rockhampton sales department.

While previous automotive sales experience would be highly regarded, if you are currently working in another industry and think you have what it takes to succeed and flourish, we would like to hear from you.

To apply, click here.

4. Tyre Fitter / Wheel Aligner

Tom Leyden's Tyre & Mechanical, Gracemere are seeking a competent tyre fitter with experience in wheel aligning to join their team.

Please submit all applications to andrew@robostyreworks.com.au.

5. Media Sales Executive

An exciting Media Sales position is now available with one of Australia's largest Media companies, Southern Cross Austereo. With the most listened to Radio Station's in Central Queensland (HIT FM & Triple M) & Channel 9 programming, the product offering is very strong.

Based in our Rockhampton office and reporting to the General Manager the role will center on winning new business and servicing existing clients with Radio & TV advertising solutions. You'll focus on developing new and existing accounts across the Rockhampton region.

To apply, click here.

6. Operations Manager

Toll are seeking an operations manager for their Rockhampton depot.

The Operations Manager is responsible for:

The overall cost effectiveness, security, profitability and functioning of Operations

Safety of personnel on site

Supervising a small team of Pick Up and Delivery Drivers

Controlling the movement of Dangerous Goods

Conducting risk and workplace assessments - as required

Develop & maintain site emergency & critical incident planning

The compliance of operations with relevant legislation and Toll policies, guidelines and procedures

Excellent customer service to internal and external stakeholders

To apply please contact: Ross Sinclair at ross.sinclair@tollgroup.com

7. Visual Merchandiser

H&M are seeking visual merchandisers for their new Rockhampton store.

The job of an H&M Visual Merchandiser comes with a wide range of responsibilities and lots of rewards.

Find out more here.

8. Administration/Receptionist

This is a great opportunity to work for a well-respected employer in the Rockhampton market.

An all-round administration role encompassing reception, administration, customer service and some personal assistant duties.

Apply here.

9. Rail Labourers

Workforce Express have multiple clients in CQ who will require qualified (Certificate II Rail Infrastructure) labourers for upcoming track maintenance.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Builder handyman with construction tools.

10. Labourer

Programmed Integrated Workforce are seeking experienced personnel for up and coming projects in the Rockhampton Region. Our client is currently seeking energetic labourers, rio welders and trades assistants to join their team in the Rockhampton region.

Successful candidates will be flexible, hardworking, physically fit with a can do attitude.

Apply here.

11. Welder

Programmed Integrated Workforce is currently seeking Rio Welders for contract work in the Rockhampton Region.

Ideal candidates will have excellent communication skills, attention to detail with experience in welding and a concrete background advantageous.

Apply here.

12. Systems Administrator

The JM Kelly Group is based in Rockhampton with a number of offices and remote job sites throughout Queensland. With approximately 110 network users we are looking for a system administrator to join our dedicated IT team.

Apply here.

13. Store Manager

Beacon Lighting are seeking a store manager for their Rockhampton store.

As well as providing outstanding levels of service and sales to lead by example, this role is fully accountable for the delivery of the store's goals through applying a sound knowledge of retail operations and leadership skills.

Apply here.

14. Casual Retail Sales Assistant

Pillow Talk are currently looking for a dynamic Casual Sales Assistant to join the Pillow Talk HOME Norman Gardens Team.

The Role Involves:

Providing every customer with personalised service

Selling the features and benefits of our great range of products

Assisting in maintaining and replenishing stock

Actively participating in merchandising and preparing stock for catalogues and sales

Demonstrating a high level of personal presentation

Working cohesively and proactively within a team

Ideally they are looking for:

Previous experience in sales/retail

Knowledge of POS system or similar

Flexible availability across 7 day trading

Excellent communication skills

A self-motivator with an interest in Home Décor

An outgoing and friendly personality

The ability to be proactive and take on new instructions/tasks

A reasonable level of physical fitness will be a requirement as there is a broad range of hands on tasks involved.

Please apply by clicking here.

Building industry, tradesmans toolbelt. Brett Wortman

15. Massage Therapist

Sapphire Massage are seeking a massage therapist to join their Rockhampton team.

Certificate or Diploma in Remedial Massage essential. Immediate start.

Email resume to danielschiro@bigpond.com.

16. Mechanical Fitter

Sibelco mines and manufactures a wide range of mineral products for both local and international markets. They are seeking a Mechanical Fitter to be based at their Magnesia Kunwarara mine site, located near Rockhampton. Reporting to the Fixed Maintenance Supervisor, you will be responsible for the mechanical maintenance of all fixed plant equipment.

You will complete routine mechanical maintenance activities, repair and unscheduled breakdown rectification services for our processing and ancillary plant. Ordinarily this will be a day shift Tuesday- Friday 40 hour a week role, however you may be required to work extra hours on the occasions that unforeseen breakdowns occur, whereby overtime will be accrued.

Role requirements:

Mechanical Fitter trade qualification

Preventative and reactive maintenance experience within a mining or heavy industrial environment

Previous Wash plant maintenance experience including vibrating screens, cone crushers, gear box maintenance and rebuilds, pumps maintenance and rebuilds.

Training/licenses in Confined Space, Working at Heights, EWP, Mobile Crane, Forklift, Medium Rigid/current manual driver's license will all be highly regarded.

Applications (cover letter & CV) can be sent via the careers page on their web site at http://www.sibelco.com/job-opportunities/.

17. Auto Electrician / Apprentice Auto Electrician

IPA is currently recruiting for an experienced Auto Electrician or a 3rd of 4th Year Apprentice Auto Electrician to work in their client's workshop in Rockhampton.

The role will start as labour hire where you will be employed by IPA, but has the potential for ongoing or permanent work, for the right person. It will be Monday - Friday, full time, dayshift only hours.

Requirements:

Trade qualification as an Auto Electrician Or 3rd or 4th Year Apprentice

Current Drivers Licence

Strong attention to detail

Analytical and problem solving skills

Knowledge of fundamentals of electrical wiring

High level customer service and communication skills

Ability to work independently as well as within a team

Ability to work in a changing environment

If this sounds like you, please apply now to be considered.

18. Truck Drivers

Humphries Pty Ltd Earthmoving & Cartage require truck drivers with HR/HC/MC licence for permanent positions until November.

Call 4945 1127 for more information.

19. Tenancy Management Officer and Housing Finance Officer

Are you looking to join a great team in an organisation focussed on working with people in Central Queensland to make the best of their lives?

Two positions have become available within the Housing Program of Anglicare Central Queensland (ACQ).

Tenancy Management Officer - National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS)

This position is responsible for providing quality service delivery in tenancy and property management predominantly of the NRAS properties within the ACQ region housing portfolio, however the incumbent may

be required at times to manage or assist to manage various community housing properties as directed by the Tenancy Management Coordinator

Housing Finance Officer

The purpose of this position is to ensure sound financial administration within the housing function and the provision of financial administrative support to the housing portfolio.

If you are a self motivated and enthusiastic team player, we'd like to hear from you.

20. Storeperson

Casual position

Must be available to work weekends

Must be fit

Junior rates apply

Prepared to work public holidays

Please contact 0409 050 066 or email admin@capice.com.au

21. Manager Customer Service Centre

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is seeking a high performing and experiencd multi site Manager based in Gladstone.

Skills/Abilities: Lead and manage the operations of multiple Customer Service Centres and Queensland Government Agency offices within the Central Qld Region.

Enquiries: Murray Shields (07) 4931 1619

To apply please visit www.smartjobs.qld.gov.au

22. Boilermaker

Required for truck body fabrication in Rockhampton.

Email resume to jeremyeng@bigpond.com or call 4928 2773.

23. Counter Sales Person

Ken's Plumbing Plus is seeking a counter sales person for their Rockhampton store.

Experience in plumbing supply or building industry would be an advantage but not essential. Product training will be available.

Resumes to: The Managing Director Ken's Plumbing Plus 20 Woondooma St Bundaberg Qld 4670 or email reception@kens.com.au.

24. Technical Officer

Provide technical support and asset system administration functions for the Fleet Services Unit, including maintaining the fleet system asset register, coordinating and scheduling maintenance assessments of assets and undertake regular audits of data collection practices, processes and systems.

25. Qualified Software Programmer

Qualified Software Programmer required for a full-time position in Rockhampton.

Good communication skills needed.

Forward resume to info@almostanything.com.au

26. Clinical Nurse Consultant or Occupational Therapist or Social Worker or Psychologist

Senior Adult Health Worker (Mental Health), Longreach Hospital, Central West Hospital and Health Service.

Remuneration value up to $133,535 p.a., comprising salary between $107,804 - $117,037 p.a. (f/t), (Nurse Grade 7) or Remuneration value up to

$124,842p.a., comprising salary between $101,685- $109,418 p.a.(f/t); employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%).

Accommodation or rent subsidy may be available for the successful applicant (conditions apply).

Duties / Abilities: Provide discipline specific and generalist clinical services utilising a range of modalities relevant to adult mental health.

Contribute to the development of clinical adult mental health services collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders.

Enquiries: Jonathan Schoone (07) 4652 5673.

27. Diesel Fitters and Electrician

MacKellar Mining are seeking Diesel Fitters with heavy earthmoving experience in the mining industry.

We are also seeking an Electrician with 240 and automotive qualifications, combined with experience in the mining industry.

28. Dust Management

A go-ahead individual or small agency is sought to service the growing demand for a superior dust-suppressant product in the Bowen Basin.

The market is relatively untapped, the potential as great as you want it to be.

Dustex is an internationally successful, lignin-based dust suppressant with multiple application in the mining industry, municipal works and many other dust-sensitive industrial, rural and recreational environments.

Expressions of interest are invited and an early appointment is anticipated.

Please forward your resume to dustex@dustex.com.au or PO Box 305, Applecross WA 6953.

29. Diesel Fitter

Onsite Fleet Maintenance are seeking a diesel fitter. Must be experienced working on trucks, trailers and earthmoving equipment.

Position will be predominately workshop based with some field service work required. Ability to work unsupervised. Company Vehicle and phone supplied.

Please forward resumes to onsitefleetmaintenance@gmail.com.

30. Motor Mechanic

Kmart Tyre & Auto Service are seeking a trade qualified motor mechanic for their Rockhampton workshop.

Enjoy the benefits of a national company, bonus scheme, top wages, staff discounts and uniforms.

Contact Adrian on: 0414 841 611 or Adrian.Doyle@kmart.com

31. Trainer & Assessor

Australian Child Care Career Options (ACCCO) trainers develop skilled staff for child care centres all throughout Australia.

We are seeking to engage an experienced and passionate Trainer & Assessor for our students and services in Rockhampton and surrounding areas. You will be required to promote and facilitate classes from time to time during and after hours.

Experience & Qualifications:

Extensive child care experience and customer service skills

Training Experience (preferred)

Advanced Diploma of Children's Services or higher and Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (TAE40110)

Must have an Open licence and your own vehicle, working with Children Check

Adept computer skills (Office Word, Excel)

We offer an established brand with a strong network of centres. Our ACCCO Trainers are fully supported with flexible hours and ongoing professional development. Salary will be determine on experience and qualifications

To apply, email elisha.clarke@accco.com.au or head to www.accco.com.au/.

32. Assistant Club Manager

Snap Fitness Yeppoon is seeking an assistant club manager to lead their team.

As Assistant Club Manager, you'll be accountable for supporting the Club Manager in the day-to-day operations of the Club. The position provides key assistance to the Club Manager to drive sales and profitability and ensure a continued high standard of service is provided to members.

This is a part-time position offering a 20 hours+ per week, with the option to do PT sessions outside of your Assistant Club Manager hours, providing you with an opportunity for additional income over and above your casual income.

To apply, click here.

33. Youth Support Worker

PCYC Rockhampton are seeking a youth support worker to join their team.

The worker will provide information, advice and referrals to services the young person needs when appropriate (e.g. drug or alcohol, mental health, housing, legal, education, domestic and family violence services).

To apply for this job go to: www.pcycqldcareers.com.au & enter ref code: 3637553.

34. Medical Receptionist / Typist

We are a busy psychiatric practice. we work Monday to Friday 8 am to 5pm. We have 2 fulltime administrative staff, 3 Psychiatrists and 1 Psychologist. We are attached to a private hospital with a 23 bed psychiatric ward. We are all team players. The business has been established for 17 years. We would like a caring professional person, flexible with a mature personality.

To apply, email Glenda Flanagan at flanagan@cyberinternet.com.au.

35. Area Manager

Treescape are on the hunt for an experienced and knowledgeable area manager to lead their operations across Rockhampton and Mackay.

With two key contracts to look after, this role involves:

Overseeing the delivery of our contracted services through effective management of the operations managers, supervisors and field staff.

Effective client engagement & management, ensuring we are always meeting if not exceeding their expectations.

Ensuring accurate administration and reporting for the business.

For a confidential chat, please contact Jacqui Elliott on 0412 807 433 or enquiries@astuterec.com.

36. Clinical Nurses

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service are seeking Clincal Nurses.

In collaboration with the Nurse Unit Manger, the Clinical Nurse Nurse provides leadership and support to nursing and medical staff and supports the delivery of competent, best practice quality nursing care . The Clinical Nurse is responsible for portfolio management with focus on clinical care/leadership, management and education.

For more information, click here.

Chef demonstrates chilli cooking. Leigh Jensen

37. Chef

Coffee House Apartment Motel is an icon of the CBD of Rockhampton with a strong following both for the accommodation and the restaurant. They are seeking an experienced Chef to work with their management team to continue providing our guest this high standard in our low volume high quality kitchen.

This position has fantastic work-lift balance as your working week will be Monday to Friday with 2 days working split shifts and the other 3 days of straight shifts. You will be required to work 1 out of 4 weekends each month.

Click here to apply.

38. Custodial Corrections Officer - Trade Instructor - Landscaper

Capricornia Correctional Centre are seeking a custodial corrections office, trade instructor and landscaper to join their team north of Rockhampton.

Play a crucial role in the security of your community and in the rehabilitation of offenders by using your training, specialist background and strong communication skills to be an agent for change and model the behaviour that will help offenders move back into the community successfully.

Using your life experience and great communication skills you will supervise offenders and contribute to their rehabilitation by providing leadership, advice, support and guidance. You will have the potential to be the difference that helps prisoners turn their lives around.

This role will offer new opportunities, experiences and challenges every day but you will find that our supportive, professional team, comprehensive training and robust protocols will see you ready to deal with whatever the day may bring. We are seeking individuals with high levels of resilience and confidence who take any setbacks in their stride and relish the challenges that this role can bring.

More information can be found here.

39. Heavy Vehicle Mechanic

Followmont Transporter are seeking a heavy vehicle mechanic for their Rockhampton team to maintain a fleet of light and heavy vehicles, work on prime movers, trailers and forklifts and for servicing and repairs.

Reporting to the Workshop Manager you will be part of a fast paced and passionate environment, with well-maintained equipment and modern workshop facilities.

On a rotating basis the Heavy Vehicle Mechanic will also be responsible for using the breakdown van and also completing services and repairs on vehicles within other regional CQ branches.

To apply for this position please contact People and Culture at recruitment@followmont.com.au.

40. Electrician

Sibelco mines and manufactures a wide range of mineral products for both local and international markets. They are currently recruiting for an electrician to be based at their Magnesia mine site located near Rockhampton.

Reporting to the Maintenance Supervisor, you will be responsible for the electrical maintenance on site in accordance with company safety, quality and environmental systems and procedures and relevant electrical standards and regulations.

Applications (cover letter & CV) can be sent via the careers page at http://www.sibelco.com/job-opportunities/.

41. Duty Manager

City Beach are seeking an assistant manager for their Rockhampton store to work a Sunday to Thursday roster.

City Beach Duty Managers are responsible supporting the Store Manager in controlling and managing five (5) store KPI's in their store location. These include:

Sales - driving and motivating store teams to achieve store budgets by providing exceptional customer service

Wage control - managing rosters and run sheets appropriately to ensure wages do not exceed wage targets

Loss prevention - applying City Beach loss prevention strategies to ensure your store achieves a Company benchmark stocktake result

Team Development - recruiting, training/ mentoring and providing feedback to your store team

Visual Merchandising/ Store Presentation - ensuring your store is well presented and shoppable to drive sales

Submit your application here.

42. Indigenous Programs Mentor

QRU is leading the way in diversity programs in the sporting sector and are seeking an Indigenous Programs Mentor for their CQ team.

As the Indigenous Programs Mentor (also known as the Indigenous Pathways Coordinator), you will work with students and provide mentoring support to assist their transition to further education and/or employment. You will undertake tailored case management, including assisting them to stay at school and identifying and supporting their career aspirations.

Apply here.

43. Branch Sales Manager

Truckline is Australia's largest independent distributor of aftermarket truck and trailer parts and has a large number of branches across the nation.

As the Branch Sales Manager of our Truckline Branch in Rockhampton, you will be responsible for managing staff, ensuring return on sales, monitoring budget and being a principle representative of our iconic brand, products and Company.

Apply here.

44. Membership Consultant

Goodlife Rockhampton are seeking a membership consultant to join their team.

As a Membership Consultant, you will help customers join the Goodlife tribe by providing personalised service and introducing them to the equipment, support and facilities that we offer.

You will be required to actively seek and generate new leads sometimes thinking out of the box, a value proposition made easy by the amazing products and services on offer.

To apply, click here.

45. Project Manager

Holcim is one of the world's leading suppliers of construction materials including cement, aggregates (crushed stone, gravel and sand) concrete and precast products. They are seeking a project manager for Rockhampton.

The successful Project Manager will report to the Regional General Manager and take responsibility for managing production projects from order stage through to final delivery & site follow up. Initially this role will be a six month fixed term contract covering long term leave

Key objectives include driving project performance to achieve tendered objectives and targets in a way that encourages continued business with head contractors in the mid north coast region.

Apply here.

46. Experienced Barista

Café Emporio is a modern Café located in the City Centre Plaza.

It is a busy and fast paced environment. The cafe requires a Experienced Barista to join their team of hard working individuals.

To apply, click here.

47. Construction Handyman

Workforce Solutions are seeking a construction handyman for a well respected medium sized business in west Rockhampton.

Apply here.

48. Full Time Sales Professional

Thomo's Betta Home Living has been servicing Central Queenslander's for almost 30 years and are seeking a full time sales person who will be a professional in their role, someone who can excel at meeting sales targets, whilst delivering an exceptional customer experience every time.

The position offered is full time with base salary, and a very attractive commission package where your earning potential is unlimited.

Please email all resumes with a cover letter to chris.thomos@my.betta.com.au.

It is more than welcome to hand your resume in person to Chris Thomasson at the business address, Thomo's Betta Home Living, 7/415 Yaamba Road, North Rockhampton.

49. Hospitality Officer

Blue Care is after a Hospitality Officer to join their team located at Capricorn Aged Care Facility in Yeppoon.

Your role will be to support our service by providing safe, efficient and hygienic hospitality services.

You will have a current QLD driver license, excellent attention to detail, a positive attitude, and great interpersonal and communication skills.

Apply here.

50. Assistant Manager

Sizzler are currently seeking an Assistant Restaurant Manager to join their Rockhampton restaurant to deliver on our purpose of 'Creating and Sharing Goodness Everyday'.

This is a hands-on operations leadership and restaurant team coaching position.

Email your resume along with your covering letter detailing your experience and capability to deliver against the key criteria to: recruitment@collinsfg.com.au.