24°
Business

JOBS: Adani recruiting to fill dozens of positions

Jacob Miley
| 28th Jun 2017 10:20 AM
JOBS: Many jobs are up for grabs, with positions available in Townsville and Bowen.
JOBS: Many jobs are up for grabs, with positions available in Townsville and Bowen. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT IS just the beginning, according to Adani.

The Indian energy giant hopes to generate significant employment opportunities for regional Queensland on the back of approved for its proposed Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Almost two dozen jobs have been advertised across the state, with positions available in Townsville and Bowen as well as in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Last week, Adani launched its newest tool to help job seekers find work the Carmichael mine.

Job seekers who are interested in applying for positions can register for free through Adani's online portal, where they will receive emails notifying them of job vacancies.

Visit the portal HERE

Carmichael Rail Project-Townsville

Safety Systems Manager (0101)

Approvals Specialist (0102)

QA/QC Manager (0103)

CAD Operator (0104)

Carmichael Mine - Mine / Townsville

Package Engineers (0201)

EIC Engineer (0202)

Water Engineer (0203)

Designer/GIS (0204)

Draftsman (0205)

Document Controller (0206)

Procurement Specialist (0207)

Manager-Mine Construction (0208)

Manager HSQ (0209)

Construction Superintendent (0210)

Environmental Superintendent (0211)

PMO Office - Townsville Project Control Manager (0301)

Project Accounting Manager (0302)

Adani Port - Bowen

Operations Interface Manager (0401)

Contracts Manager (0402)

Project Controls Manager (0403)

Project Planner (0404)

Position Descriptions for Port roles can be obtained by emailing recruitment@apt1.com.au

Other - Brisbane Melbourne Sydney

Senior Commercial, Investment & Infrastructure roles

 

Position Descriptions for the above roles can be obtained by emailing john.ferris@ferrismc.com.au

For all other Position Descriptions: email recruitment.australia@adani.in Please include your latest resume, a cover letter and details (including reference number) of the position you are applying for.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  adani bowen jobs recruitment townsville

Just In

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Tributes flow for former Rocky jockey killed in track tragedy

Tributes flow for former Rocky jockey killed in track...

Donna Philpot won plenty of races and admirers in her career.

Stockland Rockhampton store's $50K building claim dismissed

A business in Stockland Rockhampton has had a $50,000 claim for defective building work dismissed.

The business raised issue with construction of the store's roof

Rocky Hospital open to visitor review after massive response

First-time mother Felicity Atkinson believes visitors need to be more respectful when visiting the maternity ward following her experience at the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Mum's noisy ward visitors complaint sparks action at health HQ

93% of CQ people are guilty of this shocking health habit

.

Central Queensland residents among the worst

Local Partners

Locals gather to official Wreck Point launch

Yeppoon Lions Club project official launch of Wreck Point Look Out saw 100 people gather to celebrate.

Work begins on new disaster centre

MAJOR PROJECT: What the centre will look like when finished.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad at construction launch.

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

IT’S been a while since we’ve been to Westeros. But there are some crucial story points you need to remember before we head back there for season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Superior Lifestyle Home/With Huge Shed/On 2320m2/ Riverside Estate -Only 5mins To Town- $609,000

36 Bellbird Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $609,000

This is definitely the ULTIMATE LIFESTYLE PROPERTY. You will love the amazing design and ambiance, exquisite presentation, tranquility and brilliant location-only...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $359,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

The Ultimate Acreage Property- Stunning 2 Storey Brick Home

4 Carol Court, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 3 $547,000

STOP LOOKING - This is YOUR FAMILY'S Ultimate Acreage Property - at Glenlee, showcasing- -Stunning 2 Storey Brick Family Home on 4006m2, with 2 Street Access.

4 Bedrooms, Ensuite and Drive Through Access To A Shed!!

3 Churchill Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $269,000

Situated in Park Avenue and close to schools and shops, is this highset family home with a rockblock base and cladding. An extension to the back of the home has...

Gorgeous Lowset Home in Frenchville

391 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

This quaint lowset 3 bedroom home is located in a great position behind the Dean Street shops, which is walking distance to the IGA super market, post office...

Impeccable Hillside Estate Residence

8 Oakland Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

This quality master-built residence offers style, functionality and the ultimate in luxury living. Enjoy year round entertaining with dual outdoor entertaining...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 $519,000

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!