JOBS: Applications open for influx of council positions

More than 20 jobs are available at Rockhampton Regional Council for the 2019 intake. RRC

PEOPLE across the region looking to start or change their career are being encouraged to apply for more than 20 council jobs opening in 2019.

Rockhampton Regional Council's 2019 Apprentice and Trainee program offers 21 positions with CEO Evan Pardon saying it was a fantastic opportunity.

"Successful applicants will be able to learn about roles right across Council,” he said.

"Depending on our current requirements you could be doing anything from civil construction to business administration to gardening in one of our region's wonderful parks.

"Our aim is to grow and develop your skills and our workforce as a whole, while also providing opportunities for employment for our local residents.

Mr Pardon said permanent positions could arise after gaining significant skills through council.

"We have several employees who started off as trainees or apprentices and have continued to work with council for many years; some have even progressed their career to management positions,” he said.

After completing the relevant period of hands-on learning, as well as the theoretical components of a traineeship or apprenticeship, participants will have a nationally recognised qualification, valuable work experience and the opportunity to apply for career progressing roles within council.

Council has a number of positions available in a range of fields this year:

Apprentice Plumber

Apprentice Fitter & Turner

Apprentice Mechanic

Apprentice Electrician

Apprentice Landscape Construction

Civil Construction Trainee

Business Administration Trainees

Applications close 22 October 2018.

To apply, visit https://jobs.rrc.qld.gov.au/jobs/