JOBS AVAILABLE: Your chance to land Stanwell apprenticeship

THREE apprentice and trainee jobs are now available for Central Queenslanders interested in the energy industry.

As part of its 2021 apprentice and trainee program, Stanwell is looking for an electrical instrumentation apprentice, a mechanical fitter and turner apprentice, and a business trainee for its power station south-west of Rockhampton.

Applications from Indigenous and female applicants are encouraged.

Power station site manager Angie Zahra said the program allowed people of all ages and experience to learn new skills.

She said the 2021 intake would “provide our next generation of energy industry professionals”.

“Whether you are seeking a role change or wanting to develop a long-term career in the energy sector, our apprentice and trainee pathway provides you with the opportunity to do this,” Ms Zahra said.

“Learning from experienced employees by undertaking hands-on activities and asking questions about how it all works, means our apprentices and trainees receive real-world experience they will be able to apply in future.”

Stanwell CEO Richard Van Breda said apprentices and trainees would benefit from the experience of working alongside experts.

“Our apprentices and trainees are given access to valuable coaching and mentoring from subject matter experts across our business and are provided with the opportunity to network with our diverse teams,” Mr Van Breda said.

“At Stanwell, we have a proud history of supporting skills development across the regions in which we operate and creating entry-level employment opportunities in the energy and mining industries.

“We appreciate the opportunity to share what we do and to mentor our apprentices and trainees, so they finish the program with a much stronger understanding of the variety of career paths that are available in the industry.”