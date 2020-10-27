Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

What drives Elon Musk?
News

Jobs boost as region gives nod to 23rd solar farm project

Michael Nolan
27th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Western Downs is on track to becoming one of Australia's largest producers of renewable energy after Elecseed got the go-ahead to build a 200 hectare solar farm at Kumbarilla.

It is the 23rd solar farm approved by the Western Downs Regional Council in the past five years, to a total value of $4 billion.

It is expected to generate 144 jobs during construction.

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said new energy infrastructure was key to the region's economic growth.

"Energy is one of our four economic pillars, contributing to our overall gross regional product of $4.7 billion and our strong, diverse economy," he said.

"We are seeing more and more renewable energy projects coming online, which is a huge vote of confidence in our region."

"We have the right climate, landscape, connectivity, infrastructure and skilled workforce to support renewable energy projects, and it is fantastic to see another renewable energy project given the green light," Cr McVeigh said.

Current renewable energy projects in the region include the Coopers Gap Wind Farm and the approved wind farms at Dulacca and Wambo.

"Vena Energy has also started construction on Queensland's largest grid-scale battery, which again solidifies the continued investment in our region and its attractiveness for large-scale renewable energy projects," Cr McVeigh said.

Originally published as Jobs boost as region gives nod to 23rd solar farm project

jobs solar farm
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MATE’S TRIBUTE: ‘I was MC at Twiggy’s wedding’

        Premium Content MATE’S TRIBUTE: ‘I was MC at Twiggy’s wedding’

        News PETER Peirano has paid an emotional, heartfelt tribute to his mate of 40 years, ahead of speaking at his funeral service on Tuesday.

        LETTERS: Social connections more important now than ever

        Premium Content LETTERS: Social connections more important now than ever

        Letters to the Editor Letters and SMSes to the editor and Harry’s View.

        STRATEGIES: Keppel candidates chat on region’s big issues

        Premium Content STRATEGIES: Keppel candidates chat on region’s big issues

        News A number of candidates failed to respond when pressed about major issues impacting...

        REVEALED: Rocky candidates address region’s key issues

        Premium Content REVEALED: Rocky candidates address region’s key issues

        News Election hopefuls reveal their solutions on how to combat some of the region’s most...