JOBS: Expo opens employment doors for sacked JMK workers

HUNDREDS of workers affected by the collapse of JM Kelly will have the opportunity to explore future employment opportunities in a dedicated job expo this morning.

More than 200 workers were left in limbo after the company announced it would go into liquidation last week.

In an effort to open up pathways of future employment to those hit hardest, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga announced the State Government will host a special jobs expo today to open new doors for former workers.

Several businesses around the region have reached out to former JM Kelly staff with many offering discounts off produce, free work spaces and even the chance to apply for another job.

The job expo will run from 10am - 1pm today at Schotia Place, 201 Bolsover St Rockhampton.

