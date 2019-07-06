JOBS: Find out how to secure a permanent trades position

NEW OPPORTUNITIES: 75 apprentices will join Mick Smith, Ben Larson and Michael Cawthra as Hastings employees next year.

CENTRAL Queensland is expected to get the bulk of apprenticeship positions on offer at mining and construction company Hastings Deering next year.

There will be 75 positions on offer across the state, but people and external affairs general manager Vincent Cosgrove said two locations were expected to secure the majority.

"While it is too early to give an exact breakdown of trades and locations, as they will vary depending on operational requirements, we would expect the majority to come from Mackay and Rockhampton,” Mr Cosgrove said.

The positions on offer include diesel fitters, boilermakers, fitter machinists, auto electricians, electricians, engine reconditioners and mechanical fitters.

Applications will open on Monday, July 8, and it's expected thousands will apply. In the past two years of its intake the company was "swamped” with applications.

It received hundreds of applications in the first 24 hours and more than 2000 by the time applications closed.

"Applications come from all over Australia because our training is second to none,” he said.

In the last 12 months more than 96 per cent of apprentices have transitioned into permanent trade roles since completing their apprenticeships.

All nine Hastings Deering operations will take on apprentices in its sites at Brisbane, Toowoomba, Mackay, Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Mt Isa, Darwin and Alice Springs.

In Rockhampton, the apprentices will join the workforce of 475 employed by Hastings Deering.