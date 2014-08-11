10 jobs you can apply for in Toowoomba today

1) Warehouse assistant

11Recruitment is hiring warehouse assistants in the Toowoomba area.

The job ad reads: Responsibilities will include: accurate and timely receipt of stock, accurate and timely dispatch of stock, picking and packing; maintain clean and well organised warehouse in accordance with PB practices, systems and guidelines.

What skills will you need? A Forklift license or willing to obtain one, excellent communication and be willing to work in a team environment and computer literacy.

For more information click here.

2) Petrol attendant

FREEDOM Fuels in Pittsworth is looking to hire a new customer service attendant.

The job ad reads: We are looking for an energetic individual who is reliable, has a passion for high level customer service and is able to attend to the various cleaning and re-stocking duties with enthusiasm. It is essential that you are flexible to work across store trading hours, including weekends. This role will also require you to undertake merchandising and rotation of stock, therefore you must be physically capable of undertaking heavy lifting and being on your feet for long periods of time.

For more information click here.

3) DDHHS Service manager

THE Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service is hiring a new service manager.

The job ad reads: As Service Manager, you will oversee and manage the business and administrative components of the Toowoomba BreastScreen Service. You will be a confident leader who has an in-depth knowledge of policy and procedure interpretation as well as financial management principles. You will be an expert communicator and be adept at consultation, negotiation, mediation and mentoring.

For more information click here.

50 Jobs for 50 People: 50 Jobs for 50 people campaign wraps up with 15 people finding jobs. Video: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

4) Housekeeper

EASTERNWELL Camp Management is looking to hire a FIFO housekeeper.

The job ad reads: We are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated housekeepers to work out in our mobile and fixed camps. Our housekeepers work FIFO (fly in, fly out) 2 weeks on, 2 weeks off roster, out in remote onshore oil and gas sites in the Surat and Cooper basin.

For more information click here.

5) Casual nursing assistant

ST VINCENT'S is looking to hire a casual nursing assistant.

The job ad reads: St Vincent's Care Services (SVCS) have an aged care facility located at Toowoomba that operates 7 days/24 hours per day. We are seeking care workers to be available for relief cover at our various facilities as required. This will ensure our facilities continue to provide a high standard of care to our residents during this challenging period.

For more information click here.

6) Delivery driver

MITRE 10 is looking to hire a delivery driver.

This is a critical position in relation to our business and is a very hands on role. The successful candidate would have to be comfortable with delivery scheduling, would be hands on putting loads together, work with a small operationally focused team and where necessary assist in hands on delivery of goods.

For more information click here.

7) Gardener

THE Village on the Downs is looking for a full time grounds person.

The job ad reads: Reporting to the Village Manager, you will join a small dedicated team who are responsible for maintaining the beautiful presentation of this village. Some of your key responsibilities will include (but will not be limited to): Undertaking garden maintenance e.g. edging, weed spraying to the highest standard, high level of hedging and garden presentation skills with an eye for detail. and sound knowledge of plants and species.

For more information click here.

8) School guidance counsellor

THE Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools is hiring a guidance counsellor.

The job ad reads: The ideal candidate will have a relevant tertiary qualification in Psychology or Guidance Counselling coupled with a minimum of 5 years' experience in a similar role. They will possess effective relationship building and influencing skills; advanced interpersonal and communication skills; proven and effective leadership skills; and will be committed to the values and ethos of the Catholic faith.

For more information click here.

9) Administration role

SES Electrical is looking to hire a person for an administration role.

The job ad reads: Tasks you will be responsible to complete: work scheduling and operations, meeting scheduled targets for service and maintenance work and working autonomously.

For more information click here.

10) Pest control technician

THE Pestman Qld is looking to hire a pest control worker.

The job ad reads: We are looking for the perfect person to become the newest member of an excellent team of technicians and office staff. You will need to be motivated, friendly and reliable, and have good foundation of knowledge in your trade. You will be working with a great team of qualified Technicians and office staff. This position is not gender specific, so long as you match the requirements, you will be given an opportunity.

For more information click here.