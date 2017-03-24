31°
Jobs growth will drive market out of doldrums

Sherele Moody
| 24th Mar 2017 6:07 AM
STATE OF PLAY: REIQ figures show Rockhampton's median house price for the December quarter dropped 5.9% from the previous quarter to $273,000.
STATE OF PLAY: REIQ figures show Rockhampton's median house price for the December quarter dropped 5.9% from the previous quarter to $273,000.

ROCKHAMPTON'S property market continues to "go up and down in the one spot” as the region waits for the Federal and Queensland governments to greenlight economy-saving projects and for the Adani coal mine work to flow in.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland Rockhampton chairman Noel Livingston said REIQ's December quarter sales data showed there was little to celebrate as sales and prices stagnated.

Mr Livingston said waiting for work to begin on the Rookwood Weir, the new hospital car park and the Bolsover St unit developments was taking confidence away from the marketplace.

"We've been in anticipation of projects coming to the region that haven't actually been delivered,” Mr Livingston said.

"We've had a tough market for some years now but the thing that is disheartening is that pre-election promises are yet to be delivered.

"Our market won't improve until there are more jobs coming to the region.”

Mr Livingston said Rockhampton's property market would turn around if lobbyists were successful in their push to make the city the fly-in fly-out base for the Adani Carmichael Coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

"It will improve our population base,” he said.

"We're seeing some improvements from coal mining areas and the cattle side of things has been good for us but we need rain.

"The bottom-line is we need an influx of jobs to the region and until that happens this market will go up and down in the one spot.”

The REIQ figures show Rockhampton's median house price for the quarter dropped 5.9% from the previous quarter to $273,000 but Livingstone offered a brighter outcome with the price lifting 2.8% to $370,000.

The change in unit prices over the quarter could not be calculated for either local government area because of the low turnover.

The median house price for the year for Rockhampton was $272,000, down 5.2% from a year ago and down 10.8% from five years ago when it was $305,000.

The median house price for the year for Livingstone was $362,000, down 3.7% from a year ago and down 4.7% from $380,000 five years ago.

A total of 160 houses and 16 units changed hands across Rockhampton and 71 houses and 12 units across Livingstone.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Suburbs to watch:

NORMAN GARDENS

Size: About 13sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 65.1% of homes owner-occupied.

FRENCHVILLE

Size: About 9sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 69.4% of homes owner-occupied.

YEPPOON

Size: About 28sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 53.1% of homes owner-occupied.

PARK AVENUE

Size: About 5sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couple with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 59.8% of homes owner-occupied.

THE RANGE

Size: About 3sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 66.6% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani carmichael coal mine bolsover street noel livingston real estate real estate institute of queensland rookwood weir

STATE OF PLAY: REIQ figures show Rockhampton's median house price for the December quarter dropped 5.9% from the previous quarter to $273,000.

