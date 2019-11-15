Jobs incoming after tenders open for Rookwood bridge gig

CONSTRUCTION IMMINENT: Artist's impression of the planned Riverslea Bridge as part of the Rookwood Weir project.

ANOTHER Rookwood Weir opportunity has become available, with tenders opening to build a vital component of the project - a new multi-million dollar Riverslea Bridge.

The tender package is available on QTenders from today.

Work should start by March 2020, with the bridge due to be completed before July 2021, weather permitting.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the bridge project at Gogango, 75km west of Rockhampton, would deliver up to 15 jobs to the region at the peak of its construction.

“The Palaszczuk Government has been focused on jobs since 2015,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“We support projects like Rookwood Weir because it’s important for Rockhampton and because it supports more jobs for our community.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the latest tender was another milestone for Central Queensland and the project.

“This is the fourth opportunity to become available to be part of one of Central Queensland’s major infrastructure projects,” she said.

“That’s more local jobs on a project that will help grow and diversify our region’s economy.”

The first Rookwood Weir contract went to Rockhampton Regional Council, who will start on the $7.5 million Thirsty Creek Rd upgrade later this month.

Bids for a major contractor to build the weir opened on October 2, seeking companies with the capability and expertise to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects to the highest industry standards.

Tenders were called four weeks ago for the multi-million-dollar upgrade of the Capricorn Highway intersection at Gogango. This will provide safe access for earth-moving machinery and construction vehicles travelling to the weir site.

The tender for another key package of works – the Capricorn Highway intersection upgrade at Gogango – is due to open in late December.

The new Riverslea Bridge will replace the existing culvert crossing which will be below the weir’s full capacity surface level, and have to be demolished. The new bridge will be an 18-metre high, stronger, concrete bridge and include passing bays at both ends.

Under the Buy Queensland policy, successful candidates for the various contracts will be required to leverage local relationships and provide jobs for the local community.

More than 100 businesses already have registered at an online portal to supply goods or services to the project.

The $352 million Rook wood Weir project will generate more than 100 jobs during construction.

For more information visit www.sunwater.com.au/projects/rookwood-weir-project/