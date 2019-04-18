Menu
HIGH DEMAND: Hastings Deering apprentices in 2019.
Jobs increased in Queensland's mining and resource sector

Aden Stokes
18th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
QUEENSLAND'S mining and resource sector has experienced a large increase in job activity, a national report says.

According to the DFP Mining and Resources Job Index for March 2019, the Sunshine State has experienced an increase of 11.9 per cent in vacancies.

The positive result has been welcomed after the state's downward trajectory in the previous six months.

TOP: Comparison of state job indices. BOTTOM: Analysis of job advertisements by state and territory.
TOP: Comparison of state job indices. BOTTOM: Analysis of job advertisements by state and territory. Contributed

The rise in Queensland is excellent news for jobseekers.

A quick search on SEEK revealed a total of 79 mining, resources and energy jobs in the Rockhampton region.

According to the report, the market was weak throughout 2018. It remains 11 per cent lower than a year ago.

The report goes on to state that in the short term much rides on whether China continues to block Australian coal at its ports and notesthe Adani coal mine development is likely to remain a controversial topic during the federal election campaign.

The national share of mining and resource job advertisements at the end of March showed Queensland with 25 per cent.

Overall, the report states that job vacancies in the mining and resources sector bounced back strongly in March with a 6.8 per cent increase recorded.

Permanent vacancies were also reported to be once again leading the way - up 8.2 per cent last month.

There was also a 3.8 per cent increase in temporary and contractor roles.

