JOBS JOBS JOBS: 70 positions on offer at hot new business

STAY TUNED: Carl's Jr construction is progressing. Image taken on Wednesday. The store is expected to open in October and employ up to 70 people.

STAY TUNED: Carl's Jr construction is progressing. Image taken on Wednesday. The store is expected to open in October and employ up to 70 people. Allan Reinikka ROK070819acarlsjr

UP TO 70 people can be expected to be employed in the next few months as construction swiftly moves along at Rockhampton's latest burger joint.

Carl's Jr has begun the recruitment process for management positions at the new store on the corner of George and Archer Sts.

REVEALED: When we can sink our teeth into Carl's Jr

READ HERE: Beloved business getting a facelift before burger wars begin

Positions for a restaurant manager and assistant managers have been advertised.

The job description details the applicants will need to be friendly, work in a team, enthusiastic, reliable and guest focused with a solutions orientated and can do attitude.

Managers will be responsible for setting the highest standard in all areas of the restaurant from customer service, workplace culture and financial results.

Managers will be required to train, develop and drive the team, ensure food is prepared, presented and served to the highest standard and take pride in and be passionate about building a positive culture.

The diverse role will also be responsible for other duties including interviewing and hiring team members, managing rosters and shifts, ordering stock, office administration, financial data, executing marketing promotions and more.

READ HERE: Asbestos houses demolished to make way for fast food chain

READ HERE: Rocky's Aldi grand opening to include lots of special buys

Those with previous management positions in McDonalds, Hungry Jacks or similar are encouraged to apply.

Training for the Rockhampton store will take place in existing Brisbane stores for up to eight weeks.

Recruitment for team member positions is expected to begin in the second half of this month.

It is anticipated the store will employ up to 70 people, with six to eight managers and crew.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Works began at the South Rockhampton site in February this year with Hutchinsons Builders Rockhampton and the project is on track to open in October.

It is located across from Red Rooster and KFC and will serve burgers, chips, salad, sides, desserts and beverages.

There will be indoor and outdoor seating, a drive-thru and 17 car parks.

Kele Property Group are developing the site after Carl's Jnr expressed interest in building in the Beef Capital.

The Carl's Jr franchise dates back to 1941 when Carl N. Karcher and his wife Margaret opened a hot dog cart in Los Angeles.

They expanded to four carts and in less than five years, Carl's Drive-In Barbecue opened with hamburgers on the menu.

Over time the chain grew and today there are more than 3515 restaurants in 31 countries around the world.

CARLS JR JOBS