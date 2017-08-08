Jobs loom as new coal mine west of Rocky revealed

ANOTHER coal mine in Central Queensland has been given the green light.

Natural Resources and Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the Meteor Downs South project had been given the go ahead by Sojitz Coal Mining and U&D Mining.

It follows the green light for the $1.7 billion Byerwen project by QCoal and the restart of the Isaac Plains mine, the Blair Athol mine and Collinsville.

The project, about 45km south-east of Springsure, would be operated by Sojitz Corporation subsidiary SCM which also owns and operates the Minerva Mine, and is expected to generate 40 to 50 full time jobs for the local community when fully operational.

"The decision by Sojitz and U&D is more positive job and economic news for Central Queensland communities," Dr Lynham said.

