REVEALED: 30+ jobs as Wilmar launches Mackay apprentice push

Joe Caruana is midway through the first year of his fitting and turning apprenticeship at Wilmar Sugar's Plane Creek Mill.

THE recruitment drive for Wilmar Sugar's next intake of apprentices has begun, with applications opening online this week.

Training superintendent Scott Young said Wilmar was offering 32 first-year apprenticeships across its eight mills for the 2019 intake, with eight of those at Plane Creek Mill.

Sarina local Joe Caruana is a first-year apprentice fitter and turner at Plane Creek Mill, and said he would recommend applying for an apprenticeship with Wilmar Sugar.

"You won't look back if you apply for an apprenticeship here," Mr Caruana said.

"As a fitting and turning apprentice I get to do a bit of everything around site, including parts manufacturing on the lathe and milling machine, and working on pumps out in the factory.

"Earlier this year I helped with putting in hydraulic hoses - a specialised field I'm hoping to learn more about throughout my trade training."

Mr Caruana didn't take the usual path to starting his apprenticeship, heading overseas to live in the UK for two years straight after school instead.

"When I returned to Sarina, I spent the 2018 crushing season working as a weighbridge operator here at Plane Creek Mill, which meant I got to know the team really well before starting my apprenticeship at the start of 2019," he said.

"We have a really great team here at the mill, and the tradies are always happy to answer my questions.

"We often work closely with the other trades on projects, so we learn to communicate well between our groups, and to always put the safety of ourselves and our workmates first."

Mr Young said apprenticeship positions available at Plane Creek Mill next year covered all key trades.

"We have three fitting and turning apprenticeships and three boilermaking apprenticeships on offer," he said.

"We've also one electrical and one diesel fitting apprenticeship going."

Applications for Wilmar's 2019 apprenticeships close on August 5, 2018. Search 'Wilmar Careers' to apply online.