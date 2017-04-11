Jobs on the way for Rocky with prison expansion EOI opening

LOCALS looking for construction jobs are one step closer to being able to get work on a $200 million project in Rockhampton.

The Queensland Government has called for expressions of interest for a managing contractor to oversee work on the $200 million expansion of the Capricornia Correction Centre, which will deliver 164 high security cells.

"The economic benefits to the Rockhampton region will be substantial and long-lasting and with this call for tenders for the lead contractor we are on track to see work start on site in November,” Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said.

"Local companies will benefit through supply contracts.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said what was better than the 100 construction jobs was the 70 new permanent jobs at the prison after the expansion was commissioned, plus the added benefits to local businesses supplying food and other services to the prison.

Mirani MP Jim Pearce said the applicants for the EOI process would need to demonstrate a commitment to employing local workers on the project.

Acting Minister for Housing and Public Works, Coralee O'Rourke said the scope of work would also include expanding the prison car park, and upgrades to the prison's waste water, mechanical services and electronic security systems.

"When the EOI process closes, shortlisted candidates will be invited to submit tenders for the construction,” Ms O'Rourke said.

EOI close on April 27. For more information about the EOIs go to www.qld.gov.au/gov/building-services or phone Building and Asset Services on 3008 3392.