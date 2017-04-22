'I love it': CQ teen desperate for a job strikes lucky

ALMOST half of 419 Central Queenslanders employed under the State Government's Back to Work regional jobs program are aged between 15-24.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the Back to Work Youth Boost program had paid CQ employers more than $2 million in support payments to hire 187 jobseekers aged 15-24 to help grow their businesses.

Hayley Doyle, 18 recently completed high school and was stuck at home, desperate to get working when she had a call from Darumbal Community Youth Services.

"I started here in January and I've been doing a bit of reception work so I've been looking after the phones and looking after clients as they walk in," Hayley said.

"I've been learning a lot of new different things and it's great, I love it, I've got so many people to look up to and a lot of encouragement with whatever I do."

Hayley Doyle at Darumbal Community Youth Services. Allan Reinikka

While she was in high school, Hayley did a traineeship with the Department of Aboriginal Islander partnerships and completed a Certificate III in Community Services with a goal to be working for an organisation like Darumbal Community Youth Services.

"It's only an administration job at the moment but I'm hoping to later on move further into a senior support worker role or something like that, to give back to the community," she said.

The Back to Work Youth Boost program, which is exclusive to regional areas, grants employers $20,000 for hiring each young jobseeker aged 15-24 and the government has extended it until October 31 this year to further drive jobs growth.

Hayley's employer, Darumbal Community Youth Services CEO Nyoka Fetoa'i credited the program with giving her the confidence and financial backing to take on young jobseekers.

She said she would strongly encourage other businesses to give it a go.