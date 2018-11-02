JOBS: Rockhampton's Bruce Highway construction imminent

CONSTRUCTION SOON: The Bruce Highway at Parkhurst which is to be upgraded to four lanes as part of the $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade.

HUNDREDS of jobs will be created when construction kicks off later this year on the duplication of Bruce Highway's northern approach to Rockhampton.

Known as the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade, the $121 million project will duplicate approximately 4.9km of the Bruce Highway to cater for increasing traffic demand for adjacent industrial, commercial and residential developments and provide amenity, access and road safety outcomes for all road users.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson has provided an update on the project which was expected to create plenty of jobs before it is completed in 2019.

"We are in the final stages of the tender process for the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade, with the construction contract expected to be awarded soon,” the spokesperson said.

"Construction is expected to start later this year.

"The project will duplicate the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and Terranova Drive, north of Rockhampton and is expected to create 260 direct jobs.”

The spokesperson said pre-construction work to realign public utilities including electrical, telecommunications and gas was continuing.

"Works to realign the water main, parallel to the Bruce Highway through Parkhurst, have been underway since March last year,” they said.

"The water main is being realigned to Norman Road with Fitzroy River Water significantly advanced with the works.

"The works underway are a mix of day and night works to minimise disruptions to motorists and are expected to be completed early next year.

"One of the key successes for the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade project is the identification of a services corridor where all the public utilities will be located.”

In future, the spokesperson said this approach would reduce impacts on the Bruce Highway when maintenance work was needed for these services.

More information is available on the Transport and Main Roads website (https://www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Projects/Name/B/Bruce-Highway-Rockhampton-Northern-Access-Upgrade).