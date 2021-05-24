Workers will lose their jobs or have to relocate at WIN News bureaus across the country, including the Central Queensland bureau in Rockhampton, because of a decision by the corporation to air single statewide bulletins rather than separate local ones.

The WIN Network announced on Monday it would move its weeknight bulletins to 5.30pm and show statewide half-hour news segment in Queensland, Victoria, and in the western areas of Southern NSW from July 1, when WIN returns to being a Nine affiliate.

The number of jobs lost is unclear; it is understood some workers will be kept on in newsrooms to contribute to the new bulletin with news from their area.



The statewide bulletins will also be broadcast in Mackay, Bundaberg, and Hervey Bay in Queensland; Orange, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga and Griffith in New South Wales; and Albury Wodonga in Victoria.

WIN said it would take on more staff in those regions.

WIN Network CEO Andrew Lancaster said: “The move to state-based bulletins in Queensland and Victoria will result in a reduction in news gathering staff in these regions as well as in the news production facility in Wollongong.

“As is always our priority, WIN will make every attempt to redeploy, second, or retrain any impacted employees to suitable, alternative employment within the WIN Group.”

“We will be working through a process over the coming weeks to determine the resources, skills and experience required to continue to gather and tell local stories in the state bulletins.”

WIN News in Wollongong, Canberra and Tasmania will continue to be broadcast in its current format in the new timeslot of 5.30pm.

Originally published as Jobs shake-up as WIN News moves to statewide bulletins