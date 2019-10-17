Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Jobs slashed at major Coast food manufacturer

Scott Sawyer
17th Oct 2019 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SENIOR executives have confirmed job cuts have been made in one of the region's most prominent food production companies.

Seventeen jobs have been slashed at Palmwoods-based Gourmet Garden.

Jobs have been slashed at Palmwoods’ Gourmet Garden Factory. Photo: Warren Lynam
Jobs have been slashed at Palmwoods’ Gourmet Garden Factory. Photo: Warren Lynam

McCormick Foods Australia managing director Paris Golden said "changes in the business environment and our operations have made it necessary to realign our staffing requirements".

"Regrettably, this alignment impacts 17 roles in production, maintenance and quality departments," Mr Golden said.

Concerned staff contacted the Daily earlier this week, fearing widespread job losses, but Mr Golden said there were "no more planned".

BOSS: McCormick Foods Australia managing director Paris Golden. Photo: Contributed
BOSS: McCormick Foods Australia managing director Paris Golden. Photo: Contributed

He said Australia was an important market for McCormick, and they remained "committed to continued growth for Gourmet Garden in Australia and overseas markets".

"Our long and proud history here spans five decades, and includes some of the country's most iconic and innovative brands," Mr Golden said.

Gourmet Garden Factory, Palmwoods. Photo: Warren Lynam
Gourmet Garden Factory, Palmwoods. Photo: Warren Lynam

McCormick bought the Palmwoods-based company in May, 2016, in a reported $150 million deal.

It was reported at the time the company employed about 150 people.

More Stories

editors picks gourmet garden job cuts mccormick foods palmwoods paris golden
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    $44m development a first for Rockhampton region

    premium_icon $44m development a first for Rockhampton region

    News Construction will begin on the major project in mid 2020 and will include a town centre precinct of shops and services.

    Councillor’s anger: Quay Street pavers are a ‘hoax’

    premium_icon Councillor’s anger: Quay Street pavers are a ‘hoax’

    News ‘What it’s really doing is putting a noose around the neck of the next council’

    FLASHBACK: Remembering the 2009 Caulfield Cup bushfires

    premium_icon FLASHBACK: Remembering the 2009 Caulfield Cup bushfires

    News Across Rockhampton, it looked like a bomb had gone off in the Lakes Creek area as a...

    ‘Mentally it’s destroying’ Crime pushes woman into retirement

    premium_icon ‘Mentally it’s destroying’ Crime pushes woman into...

    News Business owner says victims are paying for the town’s crime