Jobs up for grabs at huge new Rocky truckstop

NEW LOOK: Caltex redevelopment on Yaamba Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK210318acaltex1

A CALL out on Facebook by Caltex Truckstop and Starmart Rockhampton would indicate the newly renovated site would be opening soon.

The Yammba Rd business posted the status on social media on Tuesday looking for kitchen and customer service staff.

The opening of the new Caltex has been long anticipated since the site closed all together October last year.

It also closed for a period of time in March.

Facilities on the site were demolished towards the end of the year and over the last few months, passer bys can see new buildings and construction going up.

When The Morning Bulletin approached Caltex for comment, they replied with the following statement.

"The Caltex truck stop on Yaamba Road is being upgraded to significantly improve the facilities and offering to the local community,” it read.

"The project to rebuild the Caltex site remains on track and we expect the store to be ready for opening in early April.

"The new store will include more front of store parking as well as new laundry, shower, kitchen and truckers lounge facilities.”

Last October, Caltex told The Morning Bulletin the upgrade would include "a fairly extensive and large dining facility and kitchen with the hot food that everyone expects to see” as well as a new menu.

Caltex announced in 2016, they would "reinventing convenience retailing” at their sites as they looked into a new venture.

The new venture could include ready-made meals, haircuts, bottles of wine, online purchasing and dry-cleaning from Caltex service stations.

Number-plate recognition systems for ticketless payments were also discussed.

Caltex declined to comment if this could be a possibility at the Yaamba Rd site.