Jockey Club backs casual workers' penalty rates

PENALTY RATES: Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon has committed to maintaining current rates regardless of any future changes made by Fair Work Commission.

ROCKHAMPTON punters can be thrilled to hear the Rockhampton Jockey Club has backed a winner and signed the pledge to support penalty rates.

CEO Tony Fenlon has committed to maintaining current rates regardless of any future changes made by the Fair Work Commission.

Rockhampton QCU Secretary Craig Allen has welcomed the commitment and commended the club for their stance.

"Our region is facing some big challenges right now and it is great to see businesses like RJC willing to make this commitment,” Mr Allen said.

"This decision will not only benefit the Jockey Club's employees, but will also help to support our whole community by ensuring these families can keep spending at other local businesses.”

"While Fair Work have decided to phase in cuts to penalty rates for some workers over the next four years, regional communities like Rockhampton will be hardest hit if these cuts are passed on.”

Clubs Australia has also applied to get changes which would see these cuts passed on to workers in clubs.

By signing the Save Our Weekend pledge, Rockhampton Jockey Club is committing to protect weekend penalty rates for workers now and into the future.

Mr Fenlon said he will back staff and stand against cuts to their pay by giving a binding public commitment to protect weekend and public holiday rates.

As well as informing Clubs Queensland and Clubs Australia that they do not support arguing for an opportunity to cut pay rates in clubs.