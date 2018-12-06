Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noel Callow suffered a heavy fall at Sandown. Picture: Getty Images
Noel Callow suffered a heavy fall at Sandown. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Jockey concussed after horror fall

by Chris Vernuccio
6th Dec 2018 8:40 AM

Jockey Noel Callow has been taken to hospital after a horrific fall at Sandown Hillside.

Callow was flung off his mount Vegas Boulevard in the last race after running into the back of Tre Dieci at the 800m mark.

Callow was heavily concussed after landing heavily on the turf but was conscious.

He was treated for neck and back soreness on the track for some time before he was transported to The Alfred hospital.

Victorian Jockeys' Association chief executive Matt Hyland said Callow would have a series of tests on Wednesday night.

"We're just hoping that it's nothing too serious and he can be back out there as soon as possible," Hyland said.

 

 

Noel Callow was thrown off Vegas Boulevard at Sandown. Picture: racing.com
Noel Callow was thrown off Vegas Boulevard at Sandown. Picture: racing.com

 

Racing Stewards have adjourned an inquiry into the fall until Callow's condition improved.

Vegas Boulevard was a late pick-up mount for Callow after Luke Nolen was unable to take the ride.

Callow had ridden Kazio to victory in the fifth race.

jockey noel callow sandown
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Teen out of coma one week after bike accident

    premium_icon Teen out of coma one week after bike accident

    News Over $6000 has been raised for the Hill family in 5 days

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    • 6th Dec 2018 8:20 AM
    Adani says legal action won't stop mine

    premium_icon Adani says legal action won't stop mine

    Environment "We do not need the North Galilee water scheme finalised” to start

    JOBS GALORE: BHP to hire 350 new workers

    premium_icon JOBS GALORE: BHP to hire 350 new workers

    Business Internal company to replace traditional outsourcing

    Local Partners