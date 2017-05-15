'Joe Blow' has the right to bear arms against crocs: Opinion

NWH Timms asks what would happen if a croc took someone on the Gold Coast.

WITH all the opposing cacophony over the LNP's policy of culling crocodiles, I just wonder how long would it take for Queensland Labor government and those who oppose it to implement a cull if a croc got onto a beach on the Gold Coast or Sunshine Coast or, perish the thought, if someone was taken by a croc in those areas?

Here is a question that I would like to ask the government and the QNPWS. When QNPWS officers are trying to catch a rogue croc, why do they carry a firearm?

If they do so for their protection, then ordinary Joe Blow fishing in a boat or from a bank should be allowed to arm themselves for protection - their lives are just as sacred as QNPWS lives!

The Northern Territory government is going to hold a croc cull in Darwin Harbour, Cullen Bay, Bynoe Harbour and Dundee Beach areas.

They intend to invite hunters to carry out the cull with a bag and duration limit with an individual hunter's fee $30,000 to boost government revenue.

It is a typical outcome that when protection regulations are put on a species, the situation gets out of hand.

A classic example is flying foxes. Contrary to the Greens and bleeding hearts that claim they are endangered, they are in plague proportions.

I'm not saying they should be culled out of existence, but crocs and flying foxes should be thinned out.

NWH Timms, Bungundarra