Burns backs Pucovski for Test debut

HOBART, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Will Pucovski of Australia hits out during the three day International Tour match between the Cricket Australia XI and Sri Lanka at Blundstone Arena on January 17, 2019 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Recalled Test opener Joe Burns believes his new Australian teammate Will Pucovski will take to international cricket "like a duck to water.''

Burns captained Pucovski in the just completed Sri Lanka-Cricket Australia XI match in Hobart and the two are squad mates for Thursday's first Test against tourists at the Gabba.

Burns is favoured to win the spot as Marcus Harris opening partner while Pucovski is likely to debut in the middle order.

Pucovski scored 23 and 33 not out against the Sri Lankans, not his best work of the summer but enough to catch his captain's eye.

"He just looked a really well rounded player for someone who is 20 years old,'' Burns said.

"It is a really big tick in my opinion to be able to defend well and bat for a long period of time.

"He has shown he can make big scores. I think he will take to international cricket like a duck to water. He looks really composed.

"He is a really mature kid; good head on his shoulders, really good technique, really good defence. He ticks a lot of the boxes you need to have success in international cricket.

"If he gets his opportunity I am really excited to see how he goes.''

The Hobart match was dominated by the twin, unbeaten centuries of Kurtis Patterson, who is not in the Test squad but whose name is looming large.

Burns scored just four and 22 but relished the chance to get his teeth into some longer form cricket during the Big Bash dominated period of the summer.

"Obviously every game you play you would love to be making big scores but there were lots of positives from the game.

"It was a good hitout for us just to expose ourselves to the bowlers and more so play the pink ball. They have some bowlers who are quite quick. It is going to be a good challenge at the Gabba so at least we have an idea what we are coming up against.

"Having spent the week seeing them and a feel for how they go about us leaves us in a really good spot to prepare.''

