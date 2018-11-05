Joe Hockey’s Trump-style media attack

HE'S the former Australian treasurer turned top diplomat in the United States.

But overnight Australia's ambassador to the US Joe Hockey raised eyebrows with an inflammatory tweet.

Mr Hockey weighed in on the country's midterm elections by taking a swipe at journalists Trump-style.

The 53-year-old took to Twitter overnight to accuse "a vast number of journalists" of bias.

Mr Hockey appears to be taking a keen interest in the work of the media lately.

This mid term election has revealed that, now more than ever, a vast number of journalists actually hate the people they write about.



The most trusted journalists should be the ones that you’d never work out who they voted for. — Joe Hockey (@JoeHockey) November 4, 2018

Just days ago he praised the work of another journalist for their "fair and balanced" work.

In 2015, Mr Hockey won a defamation case against Fairfax Media while he was still a treasurer under the Abbott Government.

A judge found that a poster headline and tweets reading "Treasurer for sale" were defamatory.

Mr Hockey was awarded $200,000 in damages.

All other claims made by Mr Hockey were dismissed.

More to come