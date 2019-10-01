Police renew calls for witnesses to horror crash

A YOUNG jogger hit by a car and thrown into a gully in the Glasshouse Mountains has died in hospital.

The man, 23, was struck by a car from behind while jogging on Old Gympie Rd, 70km north of Brisbane, about 11.15am on September 21.

It is believed the man was carried on the car's bonnet for some 50m before the vehicle struck a bridge, throwing the jogger into a gully below.

He sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police have renewed their call for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area to come forward, quoting this reference number: QP1901842221