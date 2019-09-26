Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his mid 20s is in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Glasshouse Mountains and carried 50m on the bonnet before being thrown into a gully.
A man in his mid 20s is in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Glasshouse Mountains and carried 50m on the bonnet before being thrown into a gully.
News

Jogger’s horrific injuries revealed as police launch appeal

Shayla Bulloch
26th Sep 2019 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have detailed the horrific injuries a jogger suffered when he was hit by a car on the Sunshine Coast.

Beerwah Police officer-in-charge Tully Anderson said the man in his 20s suffered spinal fractures and a severe brain injury as a result of the incident on Saturday.

The man was running along Old Gympie Rd, Glass House Mountains about 11.15am when he was struck from behind by a car.

He was carried 50m on the bonnet before being catapulted into a gully.

Bystanders ran to the man's aid, pulling him from the water and performing first aid.

The man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital by the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anderson said the man remained in intensive care.

A Forensic Crash Unit spokesman said preliminary investigations indicated the man had been jogging in a northerly direction when he was hit by a car travelling in the same direction.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.

More Stories

beerwah police critical condition glass house mountains jogger qas qps road running royal brisbane and women's hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    WATCH: Do you recognise this man?

    premium_icon WATCH: Do you recognise this man?

    News VIDEO: It’s not drone footage but you’ll probably be thankful for that once you see this

    BREAKING: Taxi driver assaulted outside Centrelink

    premium_icon BREAKING: Taxi driver assaulted outside Centrelink

    News A male passenger punched the driver in the head from behind before stealing cash...

    CQ centre sent into lockdown after flu cases

    premium_icon CQ centre sent into lockdown after flu cases

    News Residents of Biloela’s Wahroonga Retirement Living and Aged Care have been on lock...

    Council injury reports show promising figures

    premium_icon Council injury reports show promising figures

    News More than two years without a lost time injury.