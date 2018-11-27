Accused Aussie drug smugglers set for Fiji trial

John Nikolic and his wife Yvette will stand trial in Fiji next year. Picture: Mark Stewart

ACCUSEDAussie drug smuggler John Nikolic and his wife Yvette will stand trial in Fiji in late January and early February next year.

Suva High Court judge Daniel Goundar set the trial date today, more than five months after the pair were allegedly found with a huge haul of drugs hidden on their yacht at Denarau Marina.

They have been in custody in Fiji prisons since the middle of the year.

Yvette Nikolic, at an earlier court hearing, will stand trial in Fiji next year. Picture: Mark Stewart

The Suva High Court heard today the prosecution would call seven witnesses to testify against the Nikolics and the defence hoped to call two, at a trial which was expected to run from January 28 to February 5.

Former Melbourne horse trainer John Nikolic, brother of disgraced jockey Danny Nikolic, is charged with importing and possessing drugs while his wife Yvette faces only drug possession charges, after the importation charge against her was sensationally dropped for reasons which have not been outlined.

Both face weapons charges.

Yvette Nikolic on board the couple’s yacht, Shenanigans.

It is alleged John Nikolic imported 12.9 kilograms of cocaine on the catamaran the couple had sailed from Colombia and through the Pacific, and that the Nikolics had in their possession 34.4 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine tablets, worth an estimated total value of between $20 to $30 million, when their boat was raided by Fiji authorities on June 22.

Danny Nikolic, the brother of John Nickolic, has supported his brother in court. Picture: Mark Stewart

It is also alleged the couple failed to declare one nine millimetre Smith and Wesson pistol with 62 rounds of ammunition and one revolver with 41 rounds of ammunition.

When asked by Justice Goundar today if the prosecution saw any inconsistency in charging just one of the Nikolics with drug importation, State lawyer Yogesh Prasad said he did not.

The Nikolics' case was recently transferred to Suva from the High Court in Lautoka because the defence requested an early trial date.

Justice Goundar said it would have taken at least two years to have the case tried in Lautoka because there were almost 300 cases pending in that court.

The court heard the drugs allegedly found on the Nikolics' yacht Shenanigans were being kept at the Nadi Police Station.

Mr Prasad said the prosecution would not be relying on police interviews with the couple to make their case as they had remained silent throughout questioning.

Defence lawyer Wasu Pillau said his clients would be opposing all charges and claimed they were innocent.

The case has been adjourned until January 25 for a pre-trial conference.