John Deere evolves with innovative new technology

As agricultural technology continues to rapidly evolve, global farm machinery firm John Deere is tapping into how to put it into its products.

On the ground at Beef Australia, John Deere managing director Australia and New Zealand Luke Chandler has had a busy week, speaking at a tech talk and judging at the Pitch in the Paddock.

“I’ve been spending time talking to people in the industry, looking at some of the new technologies, talking to customers about how we can engage,” he said.

“There are technologies John Deere is investigating to help make farmers and customers more sustainable.”

Technological features on machinery are becoming more and more comprehensive and innovative.

“Those technologies are key to help make Australian farmers more competitive on the world stage,” Mr Chandler said.

“We have been partnering with Australian farmers on technology for decades.

“We have gone through this journey of making farm machinery bigger, faster, more efficient, bit of a shift to making it a bit easier to use, more precise, smarter technology.”

John Deere acquired Blue River Technology out of the Silicon Valley last year and is in the process of “embedding deep algorithms” onto sprayers.

“As the sprayer goes through the field it can tell the difference between a weed and a plant,” Mr Chandler said.

“In trials we have shown we can reduce herbicide use by 70 or 80 per cent so that means more money in farmers’ pockets and around the world a lower footprint of agriculture.

“It comes back to having technologies that help make farmers more profitable and makes agriculture more sustainable.”

At the end of the day, it’s about increasing the bottom line for the farmers.

“All that help makes farmers profitable,” Mr Chandler said.

Technology is very much the way of the future as farmers can use software and data to make smarter decisions,” Mr Chandler said.

“We are seeing it come to a stage where farmers can manage plant by plant and we need all of that data and precision to be able to do that.”