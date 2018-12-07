Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Edwards has pleaded not guilty to murder.
John Edwards has pleaded not guilty to murder. Leigh Jensen
News

John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

News Regional
by
7th Dec 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

By Sam McKeith

A GRAFTON man has been ordered to face a Supreme Court trial after pleading not guilty to murdering his estranged partner.

John Wallace Edwards, 62, has been accused of the murder of Sharon Margaret Edwards at Grafton, on the NSW north coast, in March 2015.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, Mr Edwards pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Edwards.

"Not guilty your honour," Mr Edwards told the court via audio-visual link from Long Bay Jail.

Justice Elizabeth Fullerton made a provisional listing for a six-week trial to be held at Coffs Harbour starting October 21, 2019.

Mr Edwards, wearing prison greens and sporting a long beard, made notes using a pen and paper at times during the brief arraignment.

He is accused of murdering his estranged wife, a local school teacher, after she disappeared following a night out in South Grafton.

His case will return to court on February 8.

grafton murder sharon edwards sydney supreme court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Beef Australia announces new chairman to replace Blair Angus

    premium_icon Beef Australia announces new chairman to replace Blair Angus

    News The board voted in five new directors at their AGM on Thursday

    Rogue councillors’ worst nightmare has arrived

    premium_icon Rogue councillors’ worst nightmare has arrived

    Crime "We will be moving to hold them to account"

    CQ builder awarded home of the year in state awards

    premium_icon CQ builder awarded home of the year in state awards

    Business It was their first time entering awards and it won't be the last now

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    News Police have set up a crime scene at a caravan park in CQ.

    Local Partners