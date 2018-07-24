Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Hopoate faces yet another suspension.
John Hopoate faces yet another suspension.
Rugby League

Charged! Hopoate whacked by NSWRL after leaked video

by Staff writers
24th Jul 2018 5:01 PM

FORMER NRL bad boy John Hopoate will front the NSWRL conduct review panel after video emerged of him punching opponents and hurling abuse during a club game.

Foxsports.com.au broke the news on Tuesday and published exclusive vision of the incident, which occurred during the game between Hopoate's Narraweena Hawks and the Forestville Ferrets.

Hopoate has been charged with medium-range striking, which carries an automatic four-game suspension.

But he has also been charged with three other offences from the same game, relating to code of conduct.

Hopoate has been ordered to front the NSWRL conduct review panel on Wednesday night.

"I am confident our conduct review panel will deal with the matter appropriately," NSWRL chief David Trodden said.

 "NSWRL will make further comment after the judiciary process has been completed."

Related Items

Show More
forestville ferrets john hopoate narraweena hawks nrl nswrl

Top Stories

    How 63 cents almost derailed Livingstone Shire's budget

    premium_icon How 63 cents almost derailed Livingstone Shire's budget

    News Mayor Bill Ludwig uses casting vote to get budget passed

    • 24th Jul 2018 4:27 PM
    Bargain homes sell for around $100k at auctions across CQ

    premium_icon Bargain homes sell for around $100k at auctions across CQ

    Property Agent Kas Woch describes Depot Hill home as a "great steal”

    Mayor rejects calls to remove cracked Quay St granite pavers

    Mayor rejects calls to remove cracked Quay St granite pavers

    Council News ENGINEERS still don't know why the new road surface has cracked

    Police break car window at Stockland to rescue child

    Police break car window at Stockland to rescue child

    News CREWS forced entry through car window at Stockland to rescue infant

    Local Partners